Stefano Massini's LEHMAN TRILOGY Novel Will Be Published By HarperVia
The Lehman Trilogy is hitting bookstores in addition to the Broadway stage!
According to Deadline, HarperVia will publish playwright Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy novel in June 2020.
The piece was originally written as a stage play, which Massini then wrote as an original novel in 2016. This will be its first publishing.
panning three generations and 150 years, the book is an epic tale that tells the story of modern capitalism through the multigenerational saga of the Lehman brothers. It has captured literary prizes in nearly every country it's been published.
"This is powerful, genre-defying storytelling about the rise and fall of a family of immigrants in America, full of energy, humor and pathos, an exceptional reading experience," says HarperVia Executive Editor Juan Mila.
The Lehman Trilogy, the highly acclaimed, five-time Olivier nominated epic play by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, is Broadway-bound. This strictly limited, 16-week engagement comes to Broadway on the heels of smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
