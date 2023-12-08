Staten Island Children's Museum to Offer Indoor Adventures And Festive Fun For Families

Step into the warmth and wonder of the Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) this December, where the magic of the season unfolds indoors and out! Nestled within the walls of this expansive and whimsical museum, children and families will find a haven of interactive exhibits, fostering curiosity and creativity in a spacious, inviting setting. SICM invites visitors to explore their indoor wonders designed for delightful discovery, complemented by its unique outdoor exhibits and park setting. Engage with skilled guest teaching artists leading captivating workshops, guiding young minds through the realms of scientific marvels, culinary delights, and the boundless worlds of art and literature. Join them in embracing the holiday spirit with special events honoring Kwanzaa and welcoming the New Year. This December, let the Staten Island Children's Museum be your sanctuary of festive fun, where every corner holds the promise of imagination and joy!

The month will culminate in a week full of activities when SICM is open every day for Winter Break from Tuesday, December 26 through to Sunday, December 31 during which they will host two “Noon Year's Eve” Countdown celebrations (registration required). You can also register your child to participate in Holiday Fun Camp from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm while school is out. Details are available on their website: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

On Wednesdays through Sundays, visitors to their Walk in! Workshop will create Spirals in Nature, a craft inspired by the wonder of development of spirals in galaxies, weather patterns, shells, plants, and animal behavior and is connected to the winter solstice and seasonal cycles.

Saturday, December 9, scientists from the Crazy Science Lab will conduct a host of snow-themed experiments that will introduce children to the science behind meteorological phenomena. The event will take place from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm.

Three ShopRite Kidz Cook workshops will take place on Sunday, December 10; Saturday, December 23; and Thursday, December 28. Young chefs will make vegan chili on the 10th, udon soup on the 23rd and apple ginger energy balls, a healthy bite-sized treat, on the 28th. In each lesson, children will learn various cooking concepts and develop their dexterity with kitchen utensils as they prepare healthy recipes. Sessions will be held at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

Visitors will be entertained by the New York Children's Theater Company on Sunday, December 17 from 2:00 to 2:45 for Literature at Play, an immersive workshop that will bring children's stories to life through theater, music, and movement.

On Wednesday, December 27, IlluminArt Productions will hold an arts-and-crafts workshop. Participants will create hot cocoa magnets perfect for giving refrigerators a festive touch. Sessions will be held at 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, and 3:00 pm.

Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the enchanting world of miniature railways at the Staten Island Railway Club Model Train Showcase, taking place in the Children's Museum's Gallery from Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29. Attend the show for an immersive experience where intricate details and meticulous craftsmanship bring these model trains to life, creating a delightful spectacle for enthusiasts and families alike.

Actor, musician, and spoken-word artist Gregory Taylor will join choreographer and dancer Walter Rutledge for a drop in Kwanzaa Dance Party on Friday, December 29 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Participants will learn West African drumming and dances in workshops designed to celebrate and enhance children's awareness of the rich culture of the Kwanzaa holiday.Then on Saturday, December 30, DJ Got Me Fit will mix popular music for a fun dance party from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm.

End 2023 with your family at their Noon Year's Eve Parties Sunday, December 31. They'll be ringing in the new year early with two Countdowns, 12:00 pm (party starts at 11:30 am) and 2:30 pm (party starts at 2:00 pm), each including a performance by Patrick Raftery and the Rock-A-Silly Band, confetti cannons, and a (beach) ball drop. Members may enter anytime and receive tickets to one Countdown party of their choice. Because space is limited, all others must reserve tickets online in advance for both admission and tickets to the party. General Admission tickets and Countdown tickets will not be available at the door. Be sure to arrive 30 minutes before the Countdown to enjoy all the fun!

Staten Island Children's Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and many school holidays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Museum Will Close at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 24 and Sunday, December 31. Tickets are available at Click Here. Schedules are subject change. Please check the website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit Click Here.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.