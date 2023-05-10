Staten Island Children's Museum Announces Five New Trustees

Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) has announced the appointment of five members to its Board of Trustees. Jason Friedhoff, Laurie Guinta, Kate Satin, Christina Tanenbaum, and Christina Ward. At least two of whom visited the Museum when young and have since brought their own kids. All of the new Trustees are family-minded, community-focused and have found the Children's Museum to be a great resource for their children.

Jason Friedhoff is a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, a multinational law firm. He is one of the leaders of the firm's real estate investment trust practice, where he focuses on securities offerings (particularly initial public offerings) and general corporate and securities law matters. Mr. Friedhoff attended Duke University and The George Washington University Law School. He has lived in Staten Island for 15 years with his wife, Jessica Mazzaro Friedhoff, who grew up on Staten Island. They are the parents of four children and are active in the community, supporting St. Patrick's Church and School, St. George Theater and many other Staten Island organizations. Mr. Friedhoff described his interest in volunteering, "as the parent of four young children and a believer in the Museum's commitment to education and the community, I am eager to assist the Museum in its mission of nurturing the creativity and curiosity natural to all children and to work with the Board to develop deeper community relationships"

Laurie Guinta is a VP Regional Manager for Northfield Bank where she oversees retail and commercial banking for Staten Island. Ms. Guinta is well-known in the business community for her involvement with various needs, causes, and initiatives. She is a Board Member of Meals on Wheels of SI; Vice President of the Staten Island Business Council; and a member of the Verrazano Kiwanis. A proud born and raised Staten Islander, she visited the Children's Museum as a young girl with her parents, and also with her two children. She shared, "I cherish my memories of the Staten Island Children's Museum. Becoming a board member to help ensure other families have the same memories, is simply priceless."

Kate Satin is a Deputy Title IX Coordinator for New York University's Office of Equal Opportunity. An attorney, Kate began her career in 2011 as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx Country District Attorney's office, working primarily in the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Bureau. Ms. Satin earned her law degree from Brooklyn Law School and is a graduate of Columbia University. She and her husband, Russell Satin, are former Chairs of the Manhattan and Staten Island Walk to End Alzheimer's and continue to support the Staten Island Walk, in honor of Kate's grandmothers.

Born and raised on Staten Island, like Ms. Guinta, Ms. Satin often visited The Staten Island Children's Museum and Snug Harbor as a child with her parents and siblings. Now a mother of two children, she and her husband spend many weekends at the museum. Kate explained that she hopes to "support the Museum in its continued work to provide inclusive programming and experiences for all children in our Staten Island community."

Christina Tanenbaum is a Director and a member of BlackRock's Client Experience Organization. She leads the Insurance, Foundations & Endowments, Healthcare, and Family Office team which is responsible for delivering a best-in-class onboarding and client experience. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Tanenbaum spent several years with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Ms. Tanenbaum holds a BS in Finance and an MBA from St. John's University. She was born in Brooklyn to Italian immigrants and resides in Staten Island with her husband and her two sons where she enjoys her free time serving the Staten Island community. Ms Tanenbaum expressed "I'm excited to work with the Board and contribute to the mission of the Staten Island Children's Museum. Investing in my community and the resources available to the children within is a true passion of mine."

Christina Ward is a Vice President with Richmond County Savings Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank N.A. She began her career in 2003 and has helped expand the Staten Island region deposit base. Ms. Ward has a passion for children and is committed to the educational growth of our youngest learners. A Staten Island native, she currently resides in Old Bridge, NJ with her husband and two young boys. She serves on the local PTA Board where she is committed to strengthening family-school partnerships as well as enhancing the student experience.

These additions to the Museum's leadership team strengthen our expertise in a number of areas and will help us provide interesting programming that appeals to young children and their families throughout the region. We are very grateful for their willingness to serve," said Board Chair, Bonnie Lauder.



Starting Wednesday, June 28th, Staten Island Children's Museum will be returning to being open the whole day rather than for two sessions each day. Operating hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Currently, the Children's Museum is open Saturday and Sunday and many school holidays for two sessions 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets. Schedules are subject change. Please check the website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.