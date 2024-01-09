Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Month

The performance is on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9:30pm.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates Friendship on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9:30pm, with an added livestream option at 9:45pm ET. When it comes to our BFFs – the special people who have been there to uplift us during our darkest days and help us create our happiest memories – sometimes a song lyric or a heartfelt quote can be the perfect way to capture how we feel about them.

Produced and hosted by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey, join us for 54 Celebrates Friendship as we do just that! Come and listen to songs sung by some of NYC’s best talent and best friend duos. Stop by with your bestie and dedicate a song to them; your OG, the Bert to your Ernie, the Batman to your Robin, Buzz Lightyear to your Woody or the… well... you get it! Music direction by Canaan J. Harris, with Jesse-Ray Leich on drums and Brodie Lockett on guitar.

FEATURED PERFORMERS: 

Jeffrey Cornelius (Dear Evan Hansen national tour)

Noelle Cornelius (54 Sings Lady Gaga)

Cecily Dionne Davis (Shrek national tour)

Brady Foley

Arianna Hardaway (The Play That Goes Wrong at Atlanta Theatre)

Jataria Heyward (Annie national tour)

Kayla Jordan Jacobs (A Tribute to Tina Turner & the Women She Inspired Vol. 2)

Adrian Jstn (The Color Purple movie)

Amanda Lee (Bliss Cruise Line’s SIX)

Zion Middleton

Cal Mitchell (54 SANGS: Singing Our Faces Off)

Marisa Nahas (Grease at Shawnee Theatre)

Sujaya Sunkara

Sophie Salerno Stromberg (Annie national tour)

Zalah Vallien (Prudential Stages on Broadway)

D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors)

Cullen J. Zeno (My Fair Lady national tour)

54 Celebrates Friendship plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Cover charges are $18 (includes $3 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




