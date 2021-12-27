Standbys Fill in All Eight Roles in Last Night's Performance of COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Last night's performance of Come From Away featured standbys in all of the roles, as confirmed by producer David Hein on Facebook.

"Bit of a miracle show today: 8 standby's!!!!!!!!! - including friends from the tour and those who have left Broadway but are returning to support this community and make it all happen," Hein writes. "Please read these names because they are ALL rockstars. (& props to the costume, stage/general/company management, producers, health & safety & sound/light teams too - all incredible)."

The cast for the December 26 performance included Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Marika Aubrey, Julie Reiber, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, and Happy McPartlin.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away returned to Broadway to play its 1,251st performance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.