Stage and Screen Actor Ira Hawkins Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Ira Hawkins has died.

Hawkins' Broadway credits include Timbuktu! (1978), The Tap Dance Kid (1983), Honky Tonk Nights (1986), and Roza (1987). Off-Broadway, he appeared in The Crystal Tree (1981), The Gig (1994), and 70, Girls, 70 (2006). His regional theatre credits include The Desert Song (1984) and Roza (1986).

He has 31 screen credits, which include White Collar, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, Ghostwriter, The Perfect Holiday, Santa Barbara, and more.

Hawkins provided the bass vocals for the Sesame Street songs "Fixin' My Hair" and "Take Care of That Smile" and received credit on the album Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun. Hawkins also guest starred on the Jim Henson Company-produced CityKids, playing John's father Thomas Themba in the episode "Reputation."