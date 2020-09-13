Stage Manager Artie Gaffin's Estate Donates $100,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The donation was made by Gaffin’s boyfriend since 1980, Danny Baron.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of Broadway stage manager Arthur Gaffin's passing, Gaffin's boyfriend since 1980, Danny Baron, is donating $100,000 from Gaffin's estate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Gaffin's Broadway career spanned more than three decades, beginning as a stage manager on many shows in Los Angeles, where he lived from the mid-1970s until the early '90s. He launched his Broadway career as an assistant stage manager on 1986's Wild Honey and more recently as the stage manager for 1984 and Oh, Hello! On Broadway. Gaffin also served as production stage manager during the pre-Broadway run of Girl from the North Country, which dedicated its Broadway performances to him.

Gaffin passed away on September 13, 2019. He was 70 years old.

"Artie was resolute any time he'd work with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS," Baron said. "He made it clear to me over our years together that of all the charities we'd donate to, Broadway Cares was the one he felt most passionate about."

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said the unexpected gift from Gaffin and Baron carries with it the indomitable spirit Gaffin showed in every interaction with Broadway Cares.

"Artie always led with kindness," Viola said. "A kindness tempered with no-nonsense experience, commitment, understanding and empathy. Artie was more than a champion for Broadway Cares: he was a dear friend. We're honored that Danny has chosen to share this special gift as we celebrate Artie's cherished legacy."

Gaffin shared his talent and heart with 39 Broadway shows and dozens more Off-Broadway and beyond. He was production stage manager for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum , Nine , the 2014 revival of Cabaret and many more.

Gaffin was equally adept at calling plays and musicals. His expansive career included everything from American Psycho, the 2011 revival of Follies, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, and the 2004 revival of Pacific Overtures to classics like the 2013 productions of Twelfth Night and Richard III, and the 2008 production of The Seagull.

Baron shared that one of Gaffin's greatest theater experiences was on the 2011 production of King Lear starring Derek Jacobi, which ultimately played at BAM in Brooklyn.

"Not only did he adore all the cast, but the job sort of 'married' two of Artie's greatest passions - theater and travel," Baron said. "Preceding its arrival at BAM was the show's tour throughout England, Wales, Ireland and North Ireland. I've rarely seen him more joyful while working on a show."

Theaters across Broadway dimmed their lights for Gaffin on September 18, 2019, a true testament to the industry's admiration and appreciation for him.

Throughout his tenure on Broadway, Gaffin was a cherished supporter of Broadway Cares. From the organization's earliest days, he was working behind the scenes to make Broadway Cares' red bucket fundraising possible, from coordinating volunteers to motivating cast and crew, and everything in between.

Baron's generosity in Gaffin's memory will help those in the theater industry and across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You