Stage Mag Spotlight: Osbourn Theatre's MAMMA MIA!

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This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Osbourn Theatre's production of MAMMA MIA! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Osbourn Theatre's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the fan-favorite musical.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The Osbourn Theatre gave audiences a first look at their cast with a special Who's Who chart.

To introduce audiences further to the cast and creative team, the Stage Mag also allows users to include headshots and bios of the company.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The theatre also utilized a guest book feature, where audience members can send their well wishes and shout outs to the cast.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!