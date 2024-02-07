Spotlight: Stephanie J. Block in an All New Concert at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Stephanie J. Block in an all-new concert – songs by Jule Styne, James Taylor & more!

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Spotlight: Stephanie J. Block in an All New Concert at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Tony Award-winner vocal sensation Stephanie J. Block’s voice, versatility, and emotional honesty makes every concert of hers an event. In this all-new program, she performs songs by Jule Styne, Kander & Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, William Finn, James Taylor, and Brandi Carlile, all with perspectives on motherhood.

It’s an expansive yet intimate look at the American Songbook from one of its most compelling interpreters — in her only NYC concert appearance of the season.

Music icons from Joni Mitchell to Elton John to Elvis Costello acknowledge the profound influence of groundbreaking songwriter and artist Laura Nyro on their work. Barbra Streisand, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and The Fifth Dimension all made hit records of her songs. “Passionate, romantic, ethereal, eternal” is how Bette Midler described Nyro’s songs upon her posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tony and Grammy nominee Judy Kuhn leads this celebration of Nyro’s extraordinary musical contributions, and its unique blend of poetic, confessional lyrics, social consciousness, and irresistible pop melodies. Acclaimed for her work on Broadway in shows including Fun Home, She Loves Me, Les Miserables, and more, Kuhn is deeply connected to Nyro’s music. She earned an Obie Award for her role in Diane PaulusLaura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’ and later recorded an album of Nyro’s music, The New York Times writing that Kuhn “comes as close to channeling Ms. Nyro’s essence as any performer I’ve heard.” Through songs including “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues”, “Stoney End”, “And When I Die,” “Sweet Blindness,” and more, we celebrate a pioneering contributor to the American Songbook.




