Special Offer: Tickets Are Selling Fast. Don't Miss THE GOOD SHEPHERDS

Don't wait until it's too late! Tickets are selling fast!



Summary: Faith, Power & Greed all clash with the dire needs of the marginalized in the bold new musical, "The Good Shepherds."



Laura, a spirited New York Times reporter and advocate for marginalized groups, is working undercover to write an exposé on religious organizations whose charitable contributions pale in comparison to their immense wealth. When her investigation into one of the wealthiest churches in the world shows Laura that there is more to its members than she realized, she must decide whether exposing hard truths about the male-dominated church and its out of control CEO, is worth exploiting it's members and her newfound friendships among them. This all comes to a head when the queer, the homeless, the marginalized and the forgotten raise their voices to deaf ears. Now Laura, her new friends, and the wealthy administrators of the church, must all question their responsibility to God's "flock" and what it really means to be a Good Shepherd.

Get More Information