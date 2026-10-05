Special Offer: The Best Halloween Ever Makes Its World Premiere in Orlando

The Best Halloween Ever makes its world premiere at Orlando Family Stage October 10–November 1, 2026, bringing a brand-new adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved story to the stage for the first time.

This world premiere adaptation, developed in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, comes from playwrights Jahnna Beecham and Skye Hillgartner. The story centers on the Herdmans—a family with a notorious reputation—when Halloween is mysteriously canceled. The children of Woodrow Wilson Elementary soon discover that reputations, first impressions, and the truth are not always the same thing, leading to lessons about empathy and seeing people differently.

Orlando Family Stage audiences have a rare opportunity to experience this new theatrical adaptation at the beginning of its theatrical life, before the play becomes available to theatres across the country. For young audiences, the play offers plenty of laughs and plenty to discuss afterward. For the adults beside them, it presents a story about assumptions, understanding, and moving beyond judgment.

The season continues with more family theatre to share together. A Charlie Brown Christmas runs November 23–December 27, 2026, featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang with Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score performed by a live trio. Later, Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure takes the stage February 6–28, 2027, with dinosaurs, treasure maps, robots, and rock-and-roll music.

Explore the full season or visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com for more information. Orlando Family Stage is located at 1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Call 407.896.7365 with questions about your visit.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 35 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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