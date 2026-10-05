Special Offer: The Best Halloween Ever Makes Its World Premiere in Orlando
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The Best Halloween Ever makes its world premiere at Orlando Family Stage October 10–November 1, 2026, bringing a brand-new adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved story to the stage for the first time.
This world premiere adaptation, developed in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, comes from playwrights Jahnna Beecham and Skye Hillgartner. The story centers on the Herdmans—a family with a notorious reputation—when Halloween is mysteriously canceled. The children of Woodrow Wilson Elementary soon discover that reputations, first impressions, and the truth are not always the same thing, leading to lessons about empathy and seeing people differently.
Orlando Family Stage audiences have a rare opportunity to experience this new theatrical adaptation at the beginning of its theatrical life, before the play becomes available to theatres across the country. For young audiences, the play offers plenty of laughs and plenty to discuss afterward. For the adults beside them, it presents a story about assumptions, understanding, and moving beyond judgment.
The season continues with more family theatre to share together. A Charlie Brown Christmas runs November 23–December 27, 2026, featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang with Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score performed by a live trio. Later, Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure takes the stage February 6–28, 2027, with dinosaurs, treasure maps, robots, and rock-and-roll music.
Explore the full season or visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com for more information. Orlando Family Stage is located at 1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Call 407.896.7365 with questions about your visit.
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