Special Offer: ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Creative Cauldron

Journey back in time to a quiet glen called Sleepy Hollow, where the denizens of the town are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new school master, Ichabod Crane. An adaptation of Washington Irving's Classic tale of lore, love and the legendary Headless Horseman, this World Premier Musical by the critically acclaimed creative team Conner and Smith arrives at creative cauldron just in time for autumn leaves, pumpkins, and ghost tales around the campfire...

The production runs October 6, 2022-October 30, 2022.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow features Music by Matt Conner, Book and Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, Direction by Matt Conner & Stephen Gregory Smith, and Musical Direction by Paige Rammelkamp.



BROADWAYWORLD READERS SAVE 20% ON A PAIR OF ADULT TICKETS WITH CODE HORSEMAN20 (limited availability)

Get tickets at creativecauldron.org