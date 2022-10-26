Special Offer: ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Creative Cauldron
Special Offer: Let's HEADOFF to Sleepy Hollow...
Journey back in time to a quiet glen called Sleepy Hollow, where the denizens of the town are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new school master, Ichabod Crane. An adaptation of Washington Irving's Classic tale of lore, love and the legendary Headless Horseman, this World Premier Musical by the critically acclaimed creative team Conner and Smith arrives at creative cauldron just in time for autumn leaves, pumpkins, and ghost tales around the campfire...
The production runs October 6, 2022-October 30, 2022.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow features Music by Matt Conner, Book and Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, Direction by Matt Conner & Stephen Gregory Smith, and Musical Direction by Paige Rammelkamp.
BROADWAYWORLD READERS SAVE 20% ON A PAIR OF ADULT TICKETS WITH CODE HORSEMAN20 (limited availability)
Get tickets at creativecauldron.org
From This Author - BWW Special Offer
October 25, 2022
Special Offer: Catch Fade by Tanya Saracho at Unexpected Stage. Unexpected Stage Company will present Fade, directed by Dylan Arredondo, featuring Michael Burgos and Camila Calderon, October 20 - November 1.
Special Offer: SPIEGELTENT at Charleston Gaillard Center
October 25, 2022
Special Offer: Experience Charleston's first ever Spiegeltent December 2022. Be transported to an early 1900s, much loved European attraction without ever leaving Charleston's Historic District - a glittering and awe-inspiring Spiegeltent - only on the grounds of the Charleston Gaillard Center!
Special Offer: SAW THE MUSICAL at The Adrienne Theater
October 24, 2022
Special Offer: SAW The Musical Unauthorized Parody SAWWING Tickets 13% Off; OCT 15th-30th ONLY!
Special Offer: IN CONVERSATION WITH THE SOPRANOS at The Keswick Theatre
October 24, 2022
Special Offer: In Conversation with the Sopranos at the Keswick Theatre on November 12th. Hosted by comedian JOEY KOLA, come see these iconic actors take the stage to share stories, memories, and slides from when THE SOPRANOS was in production.
Special Offer: KINKY BOOTS at North Shore Music Theatre
October 24, 2022
Special Offer: Tony-winning KINKY BOOTS at NSMT will raise you up starting October 25. Get ready for the ultimate fun-filled, joyous night out with your friends and family! KINKY BOOTS, the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical, struts its stuff on the North Shore Music Theatre stage from October 25 - November 6.