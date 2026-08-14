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Special Offer: A Dream of Red Mansions Comes to Lincoln Center | Sept. 11–13 in New York City

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Featured Topic London Ticket Deals More Coverage Special Offer: A Dream of Red Mansions Comes to Lincoln Center | Sept. 11–13 in New York City

One of China's most celebrated literary classics comes to life on the New York stage.Buy Tickets for A Dream of Red Mansions, performing September 11–13 at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Inspired by one of China's Four Great Classical Novels, A Dream of Red Mansions transforms an enduring story of love, destiny, family, and loss into a visually stunning contemporary dance production. Through expressive choreography, evocative music, exquisite costumes, and spectacular stage design inspired by traditional Chinese art and aesthetics, the production brings a centuries-old masterpiece into a vivid new world.

Told through twelve distinct dance chapters, A Dream of Red Mansions offers New York audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of China's most acclaimed contemporary dance productions on the Lincoln Center stage. With four performances only, this is a limited engagement at David H. Koch Theater, located at 20 Lincoln Center Plaza in New York.

Secure your tickets today for this extraordinary theatrical experience.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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