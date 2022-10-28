Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spanish Cast Recording of COMPANY, Starring Antonio Banderas, is Available Now

The full album is available for streaming and you can listen to it here!

Oct. 28, 2022  

The cast album has been released for Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's acclaimed production COMPANY, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, under the musical direction of Arturo Díez-Boscovich. The first recording in Spanish of this iconic musical is now available on streaming and digital platforms around the world.

The full album is available for streaming and you can listen to it below!

In addition to playing the title role of Robert, Banderas produced and directed the Spanish version of COMPANY, first performed at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain, in 2021, and followed by a six-week season at the Teatre Apolo in Barcelona. Starting November 17, Banderas will once again star in the musical at the Universal Music Hotel Teatro Albéniz. The show was awarded Best Musical at the prestigious MAX 2022 Awards, held annually in Spain.


The album is produced by Antonio Banderas and the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. The musical production is directed by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, with Antonio Banderas, Manolo Toro and Sean Patrick Flahaven. Executive production by Marc Montserrat - Drukker and Noelia Ortega. Recorded, edited and mixed by Manolo Toro and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

The recording of the musical COMPANY features the Malaga-born artist Antonio Banderas and the performers (in alphabetical order) María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Marta Ribera, Carlos Segui and Ruben Yuste. Other cast members include Nando González. Pepa Lucas, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña and Ángel Saavedra.


The Spanish production of Company has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a libretto by George Furth. The musical direction is by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, the lyrical translation in Spanish by Roser Batalla and the translation of the libretto in Spanish by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Company was originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

Tracklist:

1. Obertura (Overture)
2. Company (Company)
3. Las Pequeñas Cosas Que Hacéis Juntos (The Little Things You Do Together)
4. Arrepentido -Agradecido (Sorry-Grateful)
5. Tú Enloqueces A La Gente (You Could Drive A Person Crazy)
6. Tengo Una Chica Para Ti (Have I Got A Girl For You)
7. Alguien Me Espera (Someone Is Waiting)
8. Cien Personas Más (Another Hundred People)
9. Casarse Hoy (Getting Married Today)
10. Entreacto(Entr'acte)
11. UnoJuntoAOtro(SideBySideBySide)
12. Pobre Chico (Poor Baby)
13. TickTock(TickTock)
14. Barcelona(Barcelona)
15. LasDamasQueAlmuerzan(TheLadiesWhoLunch)
16. SentirseVivo(BeingAlive)
17. BeingAlive(LiveBonusTrack)



