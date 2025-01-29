South Street Seaport Museum to Present Midwinter Recess Family Fun

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed Midwinter Recess Family Fun happening February 19-23, from 11am to 5pm.

Looking for family-friendly activities to enjoy while New York City public schools are closed for Midwinter Recess? The Seaport Museum is offering extended open days that each include tours of historic ships, hands-on activities, exploring exhibitions on view, and more.

Bring your family and friends to explore the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and be transported into the fascinating world of 19th century sailors. The tour will show the young people in your life how sailors worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing ship-from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew.

In addition to visiting the historic cargo ship, your admission also includes access exhibitions on view in the Seaport Museum's introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. While in the galleries, participate in a free family activity where you can go-fish for Winter-themed paper illustrations of fish from New York Harbor that share fun, historical facts about the Fulton Fish Market. This activity inspired by ice fishing is ideal for kids ages 2-10.

Advance registration is encouraged. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. Scroll down to learn more about additional offerings available during these extended open days and to plan your family's visit.

Valentine Like a Sailor | 11am-4:30pm | 207 Water St | Free

Bring 19th century maritime craft tradition to your handmade valentine with the Seaport Museum! While you create your own special trinket for the holiday, learn about the unique history of Sailors' Valentines-tokens of love and friendship.

Historically, these small wooden boxes were given by seafarers to their wives, sweethearts, daughters, and loved ones when they returned from a long voyage. The small boxes open to reveal sentimental messages surrounded with intricate mosaics of shells and found objects arranged in exquisite geometric patterns and motifs such as hearts, anchors, and flowers.

Using beads, buttons, and shells, families and friends of all ages are invited to the Seaport Museum where we'll continue the creative tradition together. Supplies are available on a first-come first-served basis, and space is limited.

Tour the 1908 Lightship Ambrose | 11:30am-3:30pm | Pier 16 | Pay What You Wish

Book your timed-ticket to walk multiple decks of this National Historic Landmark and see the living and working spaces once inhabited by sailors stationed on the 1908 lightship Ambrose, as well as the special features that allow the ship to fulfill its mission of staying on station, being seen, and being heard.

On your guided tour you will learn how Ambrose played a significant role in the immigrant experience and hear how countless waves of immigrants brought with them diverse cultures, traditions, and skills that interwove to form the rich tapestry of the city's identity.

Tours are led multiple times per day and last approximately 45 minutes. Advance registration to guarantee your space is encouraged. Walkups can be accommodated as space allows. If you don't see tickets available for a specific time, that tour has reached capacity.

Visit Bowne & Co. Stationers | 11am-5pm | 211 Water Street | Free

No visit to the Museum is complete without a stop at Bowne & Co., Stationers, the 19th century-style letterpress print shop at the South Street Seaport Museum.

When you visit the gift emporium and letterpress print shop, you will see how Bowne & Co. continues the tradition of letterpress printing and captures the essence of a turn-of-the-century store using the Museum's collection of historical equipment. Immerse yourself in the historical charm and legacy, as this shop weaves together New York's maritime and printing heritage.

Stop by to browse the carefully-curated selection of unique wares including books, candles, home decor, stationery, oddities, as well as house-designed and -printed paper goods. While you explore the shop, make sure to take a look at the historical printing presses and speak to our friendly and knowledgeable resident printers.