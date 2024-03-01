South Street Seaport Museum to Launch Free General Admission And Programming For Holi

Join the South Street Seaport neighborhood Holi celebration and enjoy free General Admission to the South Street Seaport Museum on March 23, from 11am to 5pm!

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Holi at the South Street Seaport community celebration! Enjoy free General Admission to the Seaport Museum to explore the introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street and the historic ships at Pier 16 throughout the day.

Holi originated on the Indian Subcontinent as a vibrant festival of colors, symbolizing the onset of Spring. Today, this joyous celebration has transcended borders and is embraced worldwide as a spirited way to welcome the season, promote inclusivity, and revel in playful and colorful festivities.

The festivities commence at 11am aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where you'll discover the culinary delights of Holi and savor a tasty treat. The celebration continues on Seaport Square, featuring the Colors of Krishna's Love puppet show, which shares the history of Holi; interactive dance workshops and performances; and the iconic throwing of colorful pigments--the quintessential part of Holi.

After the colorful revelry, head to Pier 16 and participate in the creation of a collaborative mural inspired by the balloon fights that characterize Holi celebrations across India.

These activities, presented in collaboration with The Culture Tree and the Seaport, promise a day filled with cultural richness, interactive experiences, and the shared spirit of Holi. Explore below for details on special all-ages activities happening at the Seaport Museum. seaportmuseum.org/holi

Foods of Holi

March 23 | 11am | Wavertree | Free

Begin the Holi celebration with a family-friendly book reading and a captivating talk on the traditional foods of Holi by Priya Krishna, an award-winning food reporter for The New York Times. Priya will share insights from her new book, Priya's Kitchen Adventures, an illustrated cookbook for kids and parents that draws inspiration from her childhood experiences traveling the globe with her family.

Following the reading, there will be an interactive cooking segment led by Anu Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Culture Tree, which will culminate in a tasting of Shahi Toast, a sweet Holi delicacy. Participants will also receive the recipe to recreate this treat at home.

Advanced registration is encouraged for this free family program but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Please be aware that the treat contains nuts, dairy, and gluten.

Holi Collaborative Mural

March 23 | 11am-5pm | Pier 16 | Free with General Admission

Visitors of all ages are invited to continue the Holi celebration on Pier 16 with the Museum by joining in to create a vibrant collaborative mural inspired by the colorful pigment and balloon fights of the annual festival.

Every participant will be provided with a colorful paintball to add their touch to the mural, creating a collective masterpiece. Let's roll up our sleeves together and celebrate the kaleidoscope of colors that define Holi.

Supplies are limited. This activity takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walkups are welcome. No additional registration required.

Extend Your Visit

General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost.