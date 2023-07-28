South Street Seaport Museum to Host Coast Guard Cutter Eagle: Free Public Tours In New York City

South Street Seaport Museum is co-hosting the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, "America's Tall Ship," when she arrives in New York in July 2023. The Eagle will be hosted in The Seaport by the South Street Seaport Museum and the Howard Hughes Corporation on the North Side of Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and will offer several opportunities for the public to come aboard. Used for annual cadet practice cruises, the ship serves as the site of practical training which supplements engineering and military schooling. A secondary mission is to bring the Coast Guard story to the general public. She served as Host Ship for all Operation Sail parades-1964, 1976, 1986, 1992, 2000, and 2012-and has docked at the Seaport Museum eight times since 1968.

Tour the historic 295-foot vessel with Coast Guard Cadets and Auxiliary members and learn more about the history of the ship and the techniques behind sailing a Tall Ship. No registration needed, just stop by during the open hours.

Free public tours will be available:

Saturday, July 29, 3-8pm

Sunday, July 30, 10am-7pm

Monday, July 31, 12-4pm

Tours for military and first responders (with valid I.D.) begin one hour prior to posted tour times on Sunday 9-10am.

Pier 17 will be lined with static Coast Guard displays and there will be a narrated Search and Rescue (SAR) demonstration open to the public on Sunday at noon.

About the Eagle

Built at the Blohm & Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, the vessel served as one of three sail-training ships operated by the German navy before World War II. As part of war reparations, the ship was acquired by the United States in 1945. It was recommissioned as the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Eagle and subsequently sailed to its permanent homeport in New London, Connecticut. The first ship by the name "Eagle" to serve the United States was a cutter commissioned in 1792 to serve in the Revenue Marine, the precursor of today's Coast Guard. Since then, five other ships have carried the name.

Renowned as "America's Tall Ship," the USCGC Eagle holds the distinction of being the largest tall ship proudly flying the Stars and Stripes. Moreover, it remains the sole active square-rigger serving the United States government.

Extend Your Visit

Guests visiting on July 29 or 30 are invited to explore the Seaport Museum's tall ship Wavertree on a self-guided tour anytime from 11am-5pm on July 29 or 30. Stop by the red tent at Pier 16 to get a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket. General Admission includes access to Wavertree in addition to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

About The Seaport

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences.

Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 53,000 square foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners-Chase, Heineken, and Pepsi-the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming.

#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins

@SouthStreetSeaportMuseum - Facebook

@seaportmuseum - Instagram

@seaportmuseum - Twitter

@seaportmuseum - TikTok