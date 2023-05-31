South Street Seaport Museum Celebrates Pride

South Street Seaport Museum has announced unique programming in June, curated in honor of Pride Month.

Queer History: Songs of the Waterfront, Free

Queer History: Songs of the Waterfront kicks off LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the Seaport Museum! On June 2, at 6:30pm, on the second floor of Pier 17, The Ranzo Boys will explore queer narratives in maritime music. Through a mix of traditional and contemporary chanteys and ballads Lafayette Matthews and Jules Peiperl will sing engaging songs and share stories that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its underrepresented connections to New York City's waterfront. A complimentary beverage is included. For more information and to register for this free event, please visit seaportmuseum.org/queer-music.

Film Screening: Walk With Me, Free

The Museum will host a free screening of the film Walk With Me aboard Wavertree on June 7, at 7pm. The audience will follow the emotional journey of a young mother who leaves her husband to find her own footing in the world and stumbles into unexpected love with another woman. Walk With Me has won multiple awards at festivals worldwide and has enjoyed a successful digital release with Gravitas Ventures. Before the screening, the audience is invited to enjoy a live performance of some of the film's 16 original songs written by Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Amanda Walther. A short Q&A will follow the screening, with leading lady Devin Dunne Cannon, writer and director Isabel del Rosal, and cast members Catrina Ganey and Nikki James. The runtime of the film is 1 hour and 50 minutes; it is not yet rated but has been deemed appropriate for audiences ages 16+. Advanced registration is encouraged but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible. Register at seaportmuseum.org/walk-with-me.

Vinyasa on a Vessel, Free

On June 11 at 8 and 9am, join the Seaport Museum for a free 60-minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree. Both sessions will have a special LGBTQ+ playlist in honor of Pride Month! Anyone ages 12 and up is invited to start your Sunday with a mindful and physical practice that is accessible and challenging for all levels, peppered with information about the vessel itself. Both classes are free, and advance registration is encouraged. If a class is at capacity at the time of registration, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting ten minutes before each class. Learn more at seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa.

Knickerbocker Sailing Association's 21st Annual Floating Parade

On the Water, $15-$50

Cap the Seaport Museum's Pride Month festivities by getting out on the water on June 24 at 1pm to join the LGBTQ+ sailing club Knickerbocker Sailing Association's (KSA) 21st annual floating parade. Two of the Museum's National Register-listed historic ships will join over 30 vessels for the sail, which means you can join part of the parade on the 1885 schooner Pioneer or the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker. The fleet of 30+ vessels will feature sails designed by Gilbert Baker who created the first pride flag and was a member of KSA. The experienced crews will guide the vessels past New York's iconic Lower Manhattan skyline and into New York Harbor to join the parade at the Statue of Liberty. Guests aboard Pioneer are invited to BYOB--whether it's Bring-Your-Own-Brunch, -Beverage, or -Bottle of wine is up to you! Schooner sails make for a unique al fresco experience so feel free to bring along your favorite meal or snack. Advance registration is required, and tickets range from $15-$50. Register at seaportmuseum.org/rainbows.

From the Pier, Free

For those who prefer to enjoy the parade from shore, Pier 16 is the perfect viewing location-the procession of vessels is expected to sail past the Seaport Museum between 3-3:30pm. While on the Pier, you are invited to browse and support the Hester Street Fair, which will feature all queer-owned or -operated businesses. For more information about the Hester Street Fair, please visit hesterstreetfair.com.



