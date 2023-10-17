South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Limited Edition Holiday Gift Selection Now Available

South Street Seaport Museum announces the return of limited-time holiday offerings from nineteenth-century letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. Shop for a selection of unique holiday-themed cards, gifts, and of course, house-designed letterpress-printed notecards, both in-person at 211 Water Street, New York, NY and online at bowne.co.

Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing equipment from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection to design and print bespoke stationery, cards, and more. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, which give each piece unique old-world characteristics.

Throughout this holiday season, visit Bowne & Co. from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. In observance of Thanksgiving, the shop will be open Wednesday, November 22, from 11am-3pm, and closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Starting December 1, Bowne & Co. will be open Wednesday and Sunday, 11am-5pm, and will offer extended hours Thursday through Saturday, 11am-7pm. Please note that Bowne & Co. will have modified hours in observance of Christmas on December 24, 11am-3pm, and will be closed December 25.

Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours. Online orders must be placed by Friday, December 15, to guarantee delivery by Christmas. bowne.co

Holiday Designs by Bowne & Co.

Holiday-themed offerings include over 35 Hanukkah, Christmas, Winter and Holiday Season, and New Year designs, as well as special cards that feature the Seaport Museum's historic vessels, all designed by Bowne & Co. bowne.co/shop/holiday/39

Winter and Holiday Season

Breezy Snowman

Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Holiday Booze Notecard

Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Brrr! Holiday Notecard

Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard

Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard

Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard

Hanukkah

Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard

Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard

Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard

Christmas

Happy Holiday Hat

Happy Holidays Ornament

Happy Holidays Sled

Naughty or Nice

Santa's List Holiday Notecard

Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard

Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard

Braces Holiday Tree Notecard

Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Bah Humbug Holiday Notecard

May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard

O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard

New Year

Peace and Joy

A Happy, Healthy New Year Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard

Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard

Custom Stationery | $195-$230

For those looking for more bespoke holiday stationery, the designers at Bowne & Co. will work with you one-on-one to design your own set of stationery. Using historic typefaces and initials from the Seaport Museum's working collection, the designers will work with you to create your own made-to-order notecards, and the styles range from embellished to modern so there is something for everyone. Custom stationery orders must be placed by Friday, December 15, to guarantee delivery by Christmas. bowne.co/shop/personalized-stationery/37

Print Your Own Stationery Workshops | Last Saturday of the Month with Special Holiday Additions | 12pm | 211 Water Street | $100

If you would like to be even more hands-on with your holiday cards, or are looking for a fun holiday experience to share with your friends and family, join an immersive 3-hour public workshop where the designers of Bowne & Co. invite you to make your own stationery. Together with Bowne printers, you'll set type, mix ink, cut paper, and print your own edition of 35 note cards using the Seaport Museum's collection of historic printing type, equipment, and presses. Workshops are limited to 6 participants. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome.

Upcoming 2023 Workshops:

Saturday, October 28, 12pm

Saturday, November 4, 12pm

Saturday, November 25, 12pm

Saturday, December 2, 12pm

Saturday, December 30, 12pm

Workshops will continue through Fall 2024. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

