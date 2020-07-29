South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Virtual Talk 'Preserving The Fleet: Saving Our Ships For The Next Hundred Years'

South Street Seaport Museum announces a free virtual talk that explores its fleet and how its team is preserving the ships for the next hundred years, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:30pm-1:30pm EDT. Sign up to reserve a spot at turnstiletours.com/exploring-the-fleet-of-the-south-street-seaport.

Since its founding over 52 years ago, South Street Seaport Museum has faced the daunting job of preserving its historic fleet. Join us for a photographic voyage with Director of Historic Ships Jesse Lebovics and Turnstile Tours to see the challenges and remarkable efforts made for the long-term preservation of 1885 ship Wavertree, 1930 tugboat W. O. Decker, 1885 schooner Pioneer, and the planned upcoming work on 1908 lightship Ambrose. This free program is co-presented with Turnstile Tours, a local company providing well-researched experiences through partnership with select nonprofit organizations.

Turnstile Tours is a social enterprise that works in partnership with nonprofits and cultural organizations to develop welcoming, well-researched, inclusive, and engaging experiences, including with the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn Army Terminal, Brooklyn Historical Society, Prospect Park Alliance, NYC Public Markets, and the Street Vendor Project. During the pandemic, Turnstile has launched a series of virtual programs that highlight unique New York City stories, including programs with museums, manufacturers, artists, scholars, and small businesses.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."

