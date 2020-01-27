Sony Pictures Acquires Foreign Distribution Rights to ZOLA, Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures bought the foreign distribution rights to "Zola," the Twitter-originated film directed by Janicza Bravo and written by Bravo and "Slave Play" playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

The film hails from A24, and is aiming for a summer release.

The source material for "Zola" comes from 144 tweets posted by A'ziah King on October 27, 2015.

In the film, Zola (Taylour Paige) meets Stefani (Riley Keough) at a restaurant where Zola waitresses, and the two immediately click over pole dancing. Only a day after they exchange numbers, Stefani invites Zola on a cross-country road trip, where the goal is to make as much money as possible dancing in Florida strip clubs. Zola agrees, and suddenly she is trapped in the craziest, most unexpected trip of her life.

Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo also star.

Jeremy O. Harris wrote "Slave Play," which just closed on Broadway. His other stage works include Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris is developing a pilot at HBO and worked on the hit series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE VINEYARD Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

