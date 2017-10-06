Social: Twitter Goes Wild for a High School Production of RENT... with a Twist

Oct. 6, 2017  

Tonight Twitter went wild for a tweet by financial writer, Chelsea Fagan, in which she described an um...interesting bit of censorship of a high school production of Rent.

She writes:

Broadway fans jumped all over the tweet immediately, creating their own memes based on the to the production and even sharing some outlandish copyright violations of their own. Below we've rounded up some of the best responses to the tweet:


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

