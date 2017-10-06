Social: Twitter Goes Wild for a High School Production of RENT... with a Twist

Tonight Twitter went wild for a tweet by financial writer, Chelsea Fagan, in which she described an um...interesting bit of censorship of a high school production of Rent.

She writes:

the other day a bartender told me his high school did a performance of RENT where they couldn't say AIDS so all the characters had diabetes - Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

Broadway fans jumped all over the tweet immediately, creating their own memes based on the to the production and even sharing some outlandish copyright violations of their own. Below we've rounded up some of the best responses to the tweet:

?? Would you take my levels? ?? - Nathan L (@njl) October 6, 2017

? be my gravy, i'll smother youuUUuuUUu ? - Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

apparently the characters took "insulin breaks" - Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

?? my body provides a comfortable hooome

for Diabetes mellitus high blood sugar syndrome ?? - rachel syme (@rachsyme) October 6, 2017

The Willy Wonka sequel we need - Dan (@idkidk) October 6, 2017

I worked at a theatre camp where the (almost entirely white) kids were determined to do Hairspray, so teacher made it about height not race. - Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) October 6, 2017

"Excuse me if I'm off track. But if you're so wise. Then tell me, why do you need snacks?" - Zechariah Harvey (@ZechHarvey) October 6, 2017

Sexually transmitted diabetes. - Jayden K Smith (@DrewLudwig) October 6, 2017

"i should tell you - i've got type two too" - Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) October 6, 2017

In our high school production of Fame, instead of coming out as gay, a character came out as impotent :/ - Dick Ward (@TheDickWard) October 7, 2017

Our highscool wouldn't let us do RENT because AIDS - Emily (@Emidala) October 6, 2017

Sniff...as someone with diabetes, I am so touched. - Thomwade of Terror (@Thomwade) October 6, 2017

