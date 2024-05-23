Smoke Jazz Club to Present Piano-Packed Month Of July Featuring Ethan Iverson, Bill Charlap And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMOKE Jazz Club will continue its 25th anniversary season with another month of today's leading artists in jazz. July begins with a reincarnation of the 1959 Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane recording In Chicago with performances July 3-7 by the Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander Quintet. The remainder of the month SMOKE honors the piano with three of today's preeminent pianists playing on the club's Steinway Concert D.: Ethan Iverson celebrates his SMOKE debut July 11-14; Grammy Award-winning Bill Charlap returns July 17-21; and Cyrus Chestnut leads his Trio July 25-28.

For the complete July schedule and most updated calendar, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.



July 2024 Concert Schedule (subject to change):



Wed-Sun July 3-7: Cannonball & Coltrane featuring the Vincent Herring & Eric Alexander Quintet

Vincent Herring - alto saxophone

Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone

Mike LeDonne - piano

John Webber - bass

Lewis Nash - drums



"Not only are Alexander and Herring carrying on the tradition, they are among the most resourceful and enterprising saxophonists on the scene today." - All About Jazz



On February 3, 1959, one month before recording the first tracks of the iconic Kind of Blue with Miles Davis, saxophonists Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane were in a Chicago studio making Cannonball Adderley Quintet in Chicago with the Miles Davis sextet's Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, and Jimmy Cobb. Although overshadowed by the success of Kind of Blue, In Chicago showcases these two legendary musicians, indeed the whole band, in top hard bop form and on the threshold of making modal jazz history. Celebrating Cannonball and Coltrane's collaborative competition are two of their most inspired, modern equivalents-alto saxophonist Vincent Herring and tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander-as well as a stellar rhythm section that includes pianist Mike LeDonne, bassist John Webber, and drummer Lewis Nash.



Thu-Sun July 11-14: Ethan Iverson Sextet SMOKE debut

Jonathan Finlayson - trumpet

Sam Newsome - soprano saxophone

Jacob Garchik - trombone

Ethan Iverson - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Kush Abadey - drums





Ethan Iverson makes his highly anticipated SMOKE debut as a leader with this captivating sextet featuring trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, saxophonist Sam Newsome, trombonist Jacob Garchick, bassist Peter Washington, and drummer Kush Abadey. Abadey also appears with Iverson on his acclaimed second Blue Note album released earlier this year, Technically Acceptable, which All About Jazz reviewed saying "The funhouse genius of pianist Ethan Iverson hits full nor'easter with Technically Accepted, an album so loaded with invention and cool it rises instantly to the pack of hands-down favorites for the still unformed year of 2024." A founding member of the renowned trio The Bad Plus, Iverson set out on his own in 2017, and the result has been a flurry of creative activity. He continues his long membership in the Billy Hart Quartet, but has also collaborated with Tom Harrell, Mark Turner, Ron Carter, Tootie Heath, and Jack DeJohnette. In addition to his prolific output as a performer and composer, Iverson is also one of the essential writers about music through his own long-running blog, Do the Math, and in articles for The New Yorker, NPR, The Nation, and JazzTimes.



Wed-Sun July 17-21: Bill Charlap Solo Piano

Bill Charlap - piano



"No matter how imaginative or surprising his take on a song is, he invariably zeroes in on its essence." - Time



Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Charlap performs solo shows on our visiting Steinway Concert D. Charlap, one of the leading artists of our time who has performed with everyone from Wynton Marsalis and Tony Bennett to Phil Woods and Ron Carter, is also, on very special occasions, an acclaimed solo performer. Downbeat explains that "his solo piano outings in the city are rare" and "a true event" and that he applies "his expansive outlook and encyclopedic knowledge to the demands of the solo format with as much rigor as he does to his other endeavors." Don't miss this special opportunity to hear Charlap in a solo piano setting.



Thu-Sun July 25-28: Cyrus Chestnut Trio

Cyrus Chestnut - piano

Mark Lewandowski - bass

Willie Jones III - drums

with special guest Ekep Nkwelle - vocals (Friday only)

"The best jazz pianist of his generation." -Time

Cyrus Chestnut, the soulful and brilliant jazz pianist, leads an exciting trio with bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Willie Jones III. He will also be joined by a very special guest vocalist and young rising star, Ekep Nkwelle, for Friday night's sets. The New York Times says, "[Chestnut'] brand of crisp articulation and blues-inflected harmony evokes another era... multifaceted and dynamic. Chestnut infuses his swinging, classically trained style with a warm gospel sound but he draws on a range of musical influences while never straying too far from the blues, which The New York Daily News says makes him "the rightful heir to Bud Powell, Art Tatum, and Erroll Garner."

About SMOKE

Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.



Ticketing + Information:



When: Wednesday-Sunday @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m.

(Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)



Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rdStreet.



Tickets: In-Person $25-$55. Livestream $15. For more information and to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.



