Sing-a-Long-A SOUND OF MUSIC to Return to Tarrytown Music Hall This Month

Hosted by Jenny Lynn Stewart.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Sing-a-Long-A SOUND OF MUSIC to Return to Tarrytown Music Hall This Month

Sing-a-Long-A Sound of Music, the smash-hit musical show that has been all around the world, is back at the Tarrytown Music Hall, Saturday, November 18, 7 p.m. The screening of the classic Julie Andrews film musical in glorious, full-screen technicolor, complete with subtitles so that the whole audience can sing along will be hosted by New York City-based singer Jenny Lynn Stewart. Stewart has performed the role of Mother Abbess across the globe, including the 1997 international tour with Marie Osmond.

Tarrytown Music Hall is located at 13 Main Street, Floor 2, Tarrytown, N.Y., 10591. Tickets are $31 and can be purchased online at Click Here or in person.

"I'm truly honored to be a part of this wonderful event," Stewart said. "This role changed my life and for so many people, A Sound of Music transports them to a cherished memory. What a wonderful way to celebrate the music and legacy of this iconic film."




RELATED STORIES

1
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two

The Gilded Age has returned for season two with a fresh lineup of Broadway stars! The first season of Julian Fellowes' series featured over 60 Broadway alums, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, and more. Check out which faces you recognize from the theatre, including new additions like Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos.

2
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament Photo
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament

See photos from the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament.

3
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform Shallow Photo
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis reunited to perform 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born. Sudeikis originally set up the performance as if he would be singing with Will Forte, but when it was time for Forte to take on Lady Gaga's verse, Waddingham swooped in to surprise the audience. Watch the video of the performance now!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEAPhotos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA
THE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on BroadwayTHE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on Broadway
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024
Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELENBonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Videos

Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! Video
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You