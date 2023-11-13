Sing-a-Long-A SOUND OF MUSIC to Return to Tarrytown Music Hall This Month

Sing-a-Long-A Sound of Music, the smash-hit musical show that has been all around the world, is back at the Tarrytown Music Hall, Saturday, November 18, 7 p.m. The screening of the classic Julie Andrews film musical in glorious, full-screen technicolor, complete with subtitles so that the whole audience can sing along will be hosted by New York City-based singer Jenny Lynn Stewart. Stewart has performed the role of Mother Abbess across the globe, including the 1997 international tour with Marie Osmond.

Tarrytown Music Hall is located at 13 Main Street, Floor 2, Tarrytown, N.Y., 10591. Tickets are $31 and can be purchased online at Click Here or in person.

"I'm truly honored to be a part of this wonderful event," Stewart said. "This role changed my life and for so many people, A Sound of Music transports them to a cherished memory. What a wonderful way to celebrate the music and legacy of this iconic film."