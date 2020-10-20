Signature Theatre to Present Reunion Reading of THE DEATH OF THE LAST BLACK MAN IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD

The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead will broadcast on October 27th at 6PM EDT.

Signature Theatre will present a free virtual reunion reading of the Obie Award-winning Signature Theatre production of The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead by Pulitzer Prize winner and Residency 1 playwright Suzan-Lori Parks as part of their SigSpace virtual programming.

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring Brittany Bellizeare, William Demeritt, Patrena Murray, Reynaldo Piniella, Julian Rozzell, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, David Ryan Smith, Daniel J. Watts, Jamar Williams, and Amelia Workman, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead will broadcast on October 27th at 6PM EDT. Following the reading Suzan-Lori Parks, Lileana Blain-Cruz, and the cast will participate in a talkback. To attend this free event via virtual stream RSVP at signaturetheatre.org/dlbm-reunion. The reading (no talkback) will be available to stream on demand until October 31st 6PM EDT.

Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, which was produced during Signature atre's 2016-2017 season, is a spell-binding theatrical event that weaves audiences through the life and repeated death of the last Black man in the world, using poetry, historical fiction, and Biblical references to challenge deep-seated archetypes of Black life. Born out of the company's desire to come together as we approach an important presidential election in what has been one of the most racially tumultuous years in recent history, Parks' work is as sharp, soul-stirring and urgent as ever.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You