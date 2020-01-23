Sierra Boggess and More to Perform at JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Cabaret Show at Birdland to Benefit The Actors Fund

Seven-time Tony® Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy will bring her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show to New York's famed Birdland, Sunday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Performers who light up the marquees of cabaret, theatre, music and comedy will join Ms. deRoy. The one-night only show is part of the club's Broadway at Birdland Concert Series. Birdland is at 315 West 44th Street in New York's theatre district.

Proceeds from the event, produced by Ms. deRoy, will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Ms. deRoy will host the show and welcome special guests:

Sierra Boggess, is regarded as one of Broadway's most beloved ingénues. An Olivier nominated actress, she is best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that "she's the best, the best Christine certainly." Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom. Boggess made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Other Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock.

Rick Crom is an actor, singer, comedian, lyricist, and composer. He is the recipient of the 2019 Jamie deRoy & friends ASCAP Songwriter Award and has been nominated 3-times for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics. Crom wrote the book, music, and lyrics for NEWSical (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Lyrics). Crom's Broadway credits include The Goodbye Girl, Footloose and Urinetown: The Musical. As a comedian, Crom has appeared with the Chicago City Limits, and performed stand-up across the country, most frequently at New York City's Comedy Cellar. On television, he has been seen on Chappelle's Show, Caroline's Comedy Hour, and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

Harrison Greenbaum, has been featured on many television shows, including NBC's America's Got Talent, NBC's Last Comic Standing, TBS's Conan, Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, AXS.TV's Gotham Comedy Live, and National Geographic Channel's Brain Games. He's also the star of What's Your Problem? on Facebook Watch and is the creator, writer, and director of USTOA Presents: Recalculating with Harrison Greenbaum, a travel series that has taken Harrison all over the globe.

Paula Dione Ingram, has performed on stage, on recordings and in concerts around the world. Her credits include Carmen Jones on the West-End and Porgy & Bess at the Glynebourne Festival Opera, in which she also appears on their GRAMMY nominated album conducted by Simon Rattle. Symphony orchestra credits include: Birmingham, England Symphony Orchestra, La Fenice Opera, Venice, Italy, and in the US with the Indianapolis, Muncie, Detroit, and St. Louis Symphony Orchestras.

Well-Strung, is a singing string quartet with a modern twist featuring Edmund Bagnell (violin), Christopher Marchant (violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (violin). The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. Thier third album entitled "Under The Covers" debuted on Billboard's Classical Chart at #3 and the Classical Crossover Chart at #4. Well-Strung's second album entitled POPssical debuted at #8 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart.

Composer, Book Writer and Lyricist Barry Kleinbort directs Ms. deRoy's February 16 show with musical direction by Ron Abel, award-winning arranger, orchestrator and conductor and with Tom Hubbard on Bass.

Ms. deRoy is an acclaimed producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist and humanitarian. In addition to Tony Awards, she has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on stage and screen. She has appeared on stage with luminaries like Joan Rivers and has headlined at many New York nightclubs. Ms. deRoy has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her cabaret shows serve as the basis for her award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers.





