Shubert Organization Creates Committee for Institutional Advancement to Help Achieve Equity Goals

The Shubert Organization, America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway, has just announced a statement outlining plans to move towards equity and inclusion. It reads:

In June, Shubert joined with voices everywhere to say Black Lives Matter. We also recognized our responsibilities and promised to do more, because only through our actions can we give voice to our values.

Since then we have committed to several changes to establish a more equitable and inclusive Company and theatre community. First and foremost, we established a Shubert Committee for Institutional Advancement to guide our organization towards achieving our equity goals. The Committee, composed of BIPOC and allied members from throughout The Shubert Organization, including our most senior leadership, has been extremely active, meeting frequently over the summer. The Committee is working to achieve our Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) goals in areas that include leadership development, artistic development, education, special events and supply procurement.

To help move us forward, Shubert has also hired a consultant who will conduct an Equity Assessment of The Shubert Organization and will assist us in developing an overall and long-lived EDI plan. In addition, we have committed to provide anti-racism and unconscious bias training to our staff.

As we move forward with our process of creating our plan and working towards our EDI goals, we will periodically post information about our progress on this site and elsewhere. We share this because we believe accountability and transparency are paramount, and we know this is just the beginning of a critical, long overdue journey.

