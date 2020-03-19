Show-Score.com Announces Temporary 'Intermission'

Amidst the many changes that the Broadway community is facing this spring, Show-Score.com has just announced that the site will pause operations.

"In light of what's happening to our industry in the face of this pandemic, we wanted to reach out to you with an update: we are taking an intermission," founders explained in a statement. "Starting this Friday, we will no longer be updating the site, nor accepting new shows and reviews. We will continue to tie up loose ends and are planning to host our members at Socials through the summer and into the fall, when theater is back."

For people who enjoy live theater, Show-Score.com simplifies the theater landscape to help you discover shows you'll love, from people you trust, at the right price for you. Inspired by how Rotten Tomatoes covers movies, Show-Score.com uses simple numeric rankings and useful categories to organize a powerful mix of theater reviews from our vibrant user community, the major professional reviews for a given show, and direct links to ticket deals from a variety of outlets.





