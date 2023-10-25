Shoshana Bean Returning to The Apollo Theater for Annual Holiday Concert

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Shoshana Bean announces the return of her annual Apollo Theater holiday concert. The one night only event will play the iconic Harlem venue on December 4th. This marks Shoshana’s sixth engagement on the legendary stage. Click Here to purchase tickets.

Kick off the holiday season with Shoshana Bean, as she spends her night off from Hell’s Kitchen (the highly anticipated Alicia Keys musical at The Public Theater) and heads uptown to Harlem’s World-Famous Apollo Theater.

The Broadway star will take the audience on a soul-filled musical joyride with her powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence and impeccable interpretations of holiday classics. Shoshana will be joined by her Arranger/Music Director David Cook, an extraordinary band and some very special guest stars who will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2018, Shoshana made her Apollo debut with the release of her Billboard chart topping album “Spectrum.” Later that year she returned to the stage with an epic holiday concert event that has since become the must-see, must-hear, must experience show of the season. Keeping the tradition alive in 2020, she filmed a docu-concert and released a live album titled “Sing Your Hallelujah” from an empty Apollo stage during the pandemic shutdown. When audiences were able to return to the theater in 2021, she performed that album live and also took the experience to fans in London and Los Angeles.

Shoshana has redefined the holiday concert with an eclectic setlist that speaks to the moment and reminds us that what the holidays should mean. Peace, Joy and Love. There is no better venue to deliver this message and this musical medicine than the Apollo.

The Apollo is like coming home for Shoshana and her devoted fans. Fans that include record industry moguls, fashion icons, political leaders, stage and screen stars. Each year she also invites a few of her special friends to join her on the Apollo Stage. Past guests have included Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Jeremy Jordan, Daniel J.Watts and more.

Music Direction and Arrangements by David Cook. Produced by For The Record Live.

About Shoshana Bean:

Shoshana Bean was most recently seen starring opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. Tony and Grammy nominated for her role as Susan Young, she has previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress.

Her 6 independent studio albums and EP’s have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, a few of which include: Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

About David Cook:

David Cook is a NYC-based pianist and musical director who has worked with Shoshana Bean for nearly 20 years, including collaborations on her records Superhero, Spectrum and Selah. He currently works in the same capacity for several other artists including Taylor Swift, Ben Platt, Kesha, Thomas Rhett, Lizz Wright, Maren Morris and more.

As a leader he has released 2 critically acclaimed jazz records on the Brooklyn Jazz Underground label, Pathway and Scenic Design. He is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan school of music, and serves as adjunct professor in the jazz department at Montclair State University’s John J. Cali school of music.

About For The Record:

For The Record (FTR) is a breakthrough, genre-bending form of live entertainment, turning the soundtracks of iconic films into thrilling immersive theatrical experiences. What began in 2010 on a cabaret stage in East Hollywood quickly became a “must-see show” in Los Angeles. The series had played stages in London, NY, Chicago, SXSW and the Montreal Jazz Festival. FTR shows defy easy categorization.

They have become a premier theater company for reimagining popular culture - movies, albums, and entire catalogs - as theatrical worlds, immersed in rock ‘n’ roll with a story to tell. Beyond the FTR Series, For The Record Executive Producer Shane Scheel has produced concert events for Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, Amber Riley, Lea Michele, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Ty Taylor and many more.

In 2024, For The Record launches a mobile pop arts center called The CineVita which will tour North America. www.fortherecordlive.com

Photo: Michael Hull