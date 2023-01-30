Shop for Your Valentine in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 30, 2023  

Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and more for your Valentine this holiday! Shop for items like the Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug, Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler, the Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee, and many more!

Shop now!

SLH Women's Sugar V-Neck

Give your valentine a little "Sugar" with this relaxed fit v-neck is 100% airlume combed cotton and features the leading lady's name, Sugar.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yidish Shaya Punim Compact

You can be your own valentine with this round compact mirrors featuring "Shayna Punim" - or pretty face - and "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo on Navy background on front.

Buy Now»

Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck

This comfortable V-neck features lyrics to Carole King's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" in the shape of a heart and the Beautiful logo on the back.

Buy Now»

Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug

"You're like... really pretty." Give the gift of Mean Girl the musical with this 11 oz. ceramic mug featuring the show logo and Regina George's famous quote.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Any Way The Wind Blows Socks

Show your love for your favorite Broadway musical with these Hadestown flower socks! These socks feature a pattern of the iconic red flower and the wording I Will Walk Beside You Love Any Way the Wind Blows on the bottom.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler

Put your Love On The Rocks" with this 12oz gold stainless steel double-wall tumbler featuring the song title from A Beautiful Noise.

Buy Now»

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace

This faux candy necklace measures 16" long with an adjustable clasp and elastic thread.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer Tee

You've "got sunshine on a cloudy day" with this 100% cotton white and burgundy ringer tee with My Girl" design printed on front.

Buy Now»

BroadwayWorld Shop
