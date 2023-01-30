Shop for Your Valentine in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and more for your Valentine this holiday! Shop for items like the Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug, Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler, the Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee, and many more!
SLH Women's Sugar V-Neck
Give your valentine a little "Sugar" with this relaxed fit v-neck is 100% airlume combed cotton and features the leading lady's name, Sugar.
Fiddler On The Roof In Yidish Shaya Punim Compact
You can be your own valentine with this round compact mirrors featuring "Shayna Punim" - or pretty face - and "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo on Navy background on front.
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
This comfortable V-neck features lyrics to Carole King's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" in the shape of a heart and the Beautiful logo on the back.
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
"You're like... really pretty." Give the gift of Mean Girl the musical with this 11 oz. ceramic mug featuring the show logo and Regina George's famous quote.
Hadestown Any Way The Wind Blows Socks
Show your love for your favorite Broadway musical with these Hadestown flower socks! These socks feature a pattern of the iconic red flower and the wording I Will Walk Beside You Love Any Way the Wind Blows on the bottom.
A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie
Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."
Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler
Put your Love On The Rocks" with this 12oz gold stainless steel double-wall tumbler featuring the song title from A Beautiful Noise.
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.
Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace
This faux candy necklace measures 16" long with an adjustable clasp and elastic thread.
Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer Tee
You've "got sunshine on a cloudy day" with this 100% cotton white and burgundy ringer tee with My Girl" design printed on front.
