Shirley MacLaine Will Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show

Shirley MacLaine will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show. Annette Bening will present MacLaine with the award.

Hosted by Amanda Kloots, the ceremony will take place rom the historic Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California on October 18, 2023.

Shirley MacLaine made her professional debut dancing in a Broadway revival of Oklahoma! in the 1950s. Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry, marked her film debut, earning her a Golden Globe Award for "New Star of the Year - Actress" in 1955. MacLaine then starred in Some Came Running (1958), which led to her first Academy award nomination and an additional Golden Globe nomination. Her career continued to flourish with Oscar nominations for her work in The Children's Hour, The Apartment and Irma La Douce. In 1975, MacLaine received her fourth Oscar nomination, this time for Best Documentary as a producer and star of The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir. Two years later, she was nominated for her starring role in The Turning Point. In 1983, MacLaine won an Academy Award for her landmark performance in Terms of Endearment. She continued to receive recognition for her work and won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Madame Sousatzka. MacLaine was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1998.

The Industry Dance Awards (IDA) & Cancer Benefit Show is an annual event that brings the global dance community together in celebration of creativity, industry innovation, and the fight against cancer. This spectacular event will take place at the historic and iconic Avalon theater in Hollywood, California. The IDA brings together dancers, educators, pioneers, and dance icons that will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and artistic contributions in 2023. A star-studded red carpet, brilliant performances, and a presentation from Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) combine to make the IDA the most prestigious event in the dance industry.

