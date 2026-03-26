Shiona Turini, Isabella Byrd and More Join the Creative Team of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater has revealed the design team for the new musical BLACK SWAN. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, opens officially on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and runs through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The bold new musical adaptation of the Oscar-nominated psychological thriller BLACK SWAN will feature scenography by Tony Award nominee AMP, featuring Marissa Todd (The Outsiders and John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway); costume design by Emmy Award winner Shiona Turini (Beyoncé’s Formation; Insecure on HBO); lighting design by Drama Desk Award winner Isabella Byrd (Cabaret on Broadway; Romeo + Juliet on Broadway); sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (We Live in Cairo and The Black Clown at A.R.T., Merrily We Roll Along and The Band’s Visit on Broadway); hair and wig design by Oscar winner Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Pose on FX; The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway); and makeup design by Sarah Cimino (Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway). Illusion design is by Tony winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway) and Skylar Fox (Boop! the Musical and Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway), and blood design is by Lillis Meeh (John Proctor is the Villain and Romeo + Juliet on Broadway); and Fight and Intimacy Direction is by Rocío Mendes (Gatsby at A.R.T.; Merrily We Roll Along and POTUS on Broadway).

Benita de Wit serves as the associate director, Camden Gonzales is the associate choreographer, James Nguyen andAC Gottlieb are the associate costume designers, Paul Toben is the associate lighting designer, and Owen Meadowsis the associate sound designer.