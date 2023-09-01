Shequida Hall And Melissa D'Andrea To Recieve P.R.I.D.E. Performing Arts Award

Shequida Hall And Melissa D'Andrea To Recieve P.R.I.D.E. Performing Arts Award

The Playthings Theatre of New York will be hosting its one night only Gala Concert on Monday, Septemeber 25th at 7:00PM. PlayFresh is an evening of new LGBTQ+ works performed by Broadway's finest, hosted by Drag Queens and Honoring individuals who have made an impact in support of the LGBTQ+ Community. This years honorrees are Shequida Hall (NYC Drag Queen), and Mellisa D'Andrea (Executive Director of PFLAG NYC. Previous honorrees include Ricky Ian Gordon and Paul Rudnick. The evening is hosted by Ruby Roo and Heidi Haux with Music Director Mark Hartman.

Featuring performances by Jonathan Christopher (Sweeny Todd, Broadway), Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins, National Tour), Andrea Deligiudice (Munic Stage Opera), Matt Gordon, Bill Irwin (Tony Award Winner), Reed Lancaster (Irish Rep), Billy Reece (A Musical about Starwars), T.Rex (Duplex NYC), and more Broadway Stars waiting in the wings!

The evening features works by; Jake Landau, Billy Recce, Richard Grayson, Dillon Feldman, Jad Jacob, Jorge Lockwood, Micah Young and many more.

Monday, September 25th Receptions at 6:00PM - Performance 7:00PM
The Church of The Village - 201 W13th Street (Corner of 7th Ave and 13th Street)

Tickets Avaliable - Click Here

Concert Only $50
Reception with a Drink Ticket $100
Reception and Open Bar $150




