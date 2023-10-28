Shane West, Willa Holland, and Dermot Mulroney Star in SHE'S A CRIMINAL AFM Premiere

Film Mode Entertainment has announced the acquisition, AFM Market Premiere and debut screening of SHE'S A CRIMINAL (AKA The Dirty South), the new crime thriller starring Shane West (A Walk to Remember, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) Willa Holland (Arrow, Gossip Girl) and Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI, Young Guns, Secret Invasion). Cineverse has taken North American rights for the film where it will be released (day and date theatrical) on November 10, 2023.

SHE'S A CRIMINAL is directed by Matthew Yerby and will be screening at AFM for the very first time on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 9:30AM at Laemmle Monica Film Center 2.

“SHE'S A CRIMINAL encompasses everything we love about modern cinema including a talented filmmaker and empowering female lead. Willa shines as a no-nonsense heroine alongside a charmingly villainous Dermot Mulroney, and the always riveting Shane West,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment.

Sue, a young bartender, has only 72 hours to come up with $30,000 to save her family bar before a greedy businessman takes the property. Desperate to make quick money, she partners up with a cunning thief to pull a dangerous heist. But when their scheme does not go as planned, Sue must resort to more criminal behavior in a bid/in order to avoid losing everything.

“This small-town crime thriller has been years in the making. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with an amazing company in Film Mode which shares our passion for the project. We look forward to sharing this special story worldwide.” Said producers Andrew Vogel and Suzann Toni Petrongolo.

SHE'S A CRIMINAL is bolstered by its fresh take on a trusted genre and a talented award-winning cast, whose combined box office earnings are near the $1B (USD) mark worldwide.

The World Premiere for the film was the opening night, black-tie event at the prestigious Chelsea Film Festival in NYC. The film received a standing ovation in a packed theater of over 300 people. The film, and Cinematographer Jess Dunlap, were awarded Best Cinematography at the festival.

“It was quite an unexpected and pleasant surprise when our team received the feature film The Dirty South (aka She's a Criminal) as a late submission, as we had pretty much already booked our schedule for features. The programming team and I were unanimous in selecting the film to be in competition as well as opening the 2023 Chelsea Film Festival with its wonderfully unique narrative, exceptionally amazing cinematography, amazing cast and team of filmmakers.” Said Sonja Jean-Baptiste, Co-founder and Head Programmer of the Chelsea Film Festival.

SHE'S A CRIMINAL (aka The Dirty South) was made by VP Independent in association with Moo Studios, Principal Film Finance, Slated and Convoke Media.

