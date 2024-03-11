Setlist Revealed for BROADWAY BACKWARDS Featuring Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess & More

Broadway Backwards is taking place tonight, Monday, March 11, 2024, at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre.
The setlist has been revealed for Broadway Backwards! The star-studded annual evening of reimagined show tunes that share LGBTQ+ love stories, is taking place tonight, Monday, March 11, 2024, at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre.
Check out the setlist below!
With a full cast of more than 100 performers - complete with Broadway’s biggest names, emerging stars and a spectacular ensemble - and backed by a 13-piece orchestra, Broadway Backwards takes familiar songs in the Broadway canon and transforms them into queer anthems and love ballads.
Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the fourth year to host the in-person event. She’ll be joined by special guests Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Julie Benko (Harmony), Jonathan Bennett (Spamalot, original Mean Girls film), Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Len Cariou (Broadway’s original Sweeney Todd, TV’s Blue Bloods), Bradley Dean (Here We Are), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, Netflix’s Tick Tick…Boom!), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Joshua Henry (Into the Woods), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), John McGinty (King Lear), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Shucked), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), Lillias White (Hadestown), Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset),Chip Zien (Harmony) and Grammy Award-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices, plus Joe Chisholm, Daniel Marmion, Nicholas Park, Morgana Shaw and Jamison Stern. Performers subject to change.
Julie Benko and Ensemble
Casey Wikes and Jelani Remy
Tony Yazbeck Darius de Haas and Jamison Stern
Len Cariou and Chip Zien
Jordan Fisher and John McGinty
With Daniel Marmion and Morgana Shaw
Shoba Narayan and Courtney Reed
Bradley Dean with Todd Buonopane, Joe Chisolm Nicholas Park, Janelle Farias Sando and Ensemble
Joshua Henry and Broadway Inspirational Voices
