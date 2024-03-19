Seth MacFarlane & More to be Honored at The Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund will host its Annual Gala on Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York City. The evening will celebrate Sonia Friedman CBE, Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer; Seth MacFarlane, Founder, Fuzzy Door and Award-winning writer, actor, director, producer and singer; and Warner Bros. Television Group, Emmy-winning producer of scripted, unscripted and animated programming, as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

The Annual Gala that honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tribute. The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.

Special guests will include Annette Bening, Maria Friedman, Liz Gillies and more.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for the Entertainment Community Fund to celebrate Sonia Friedman, Seth MacFarlane and Warner Bros. Television Group at our Annual Gala. Their commitment to the Fund and their peers in performing arts and entertainment is truly commendable, and we’re deeply grateful for their contributions to our work and the industry overall,” said Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa.

“We are thrilled to honor Sonia, Seth and Warner Bros. Television Group at this year’s gala, especially after such an immensely challenging year for the entertainment industry,” said Annette Bening, Entertainment Community Fund Board Chair. “I’m looking forward to recognizing this year’s recipients on April 8, along with the invaluable work done by the Fund to help those in need in our community.”

The Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor was inaugurated on May 9, 1910 when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft. The award was revived in 1958, and since 1992, when Shubert Organization President Bernard B. Jacobs was recognized, the award has been presented at an annual fundraising gala. Since then, dozens of leaders have been recognized with this high honor given to individuals and organizations that enrich the entertainment community. To view past honorees, visit

entertainmentcommunity.org/gala-honorees-and-awardees.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. For more information and special sponsorship opportunities, please contact 212-627-1000 or reach out to entertainmentcommunity@resevt.com. Learn more and purchase tickets at entertainmentcommunity.org/Gala2024.