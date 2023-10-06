Set Sail on a Journey to Mental Wellness With MIXED NUTS AND MARGARITAS Benefitting the International Mental Health Foundation

Set sail on a journey to mental wellness with "Mixed Nuts and Margaritas" and experience the role of laughter to mental health.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

October is Mental Health Awareness Month and Step Forward Entertainment is putting the spotlight on the role of laughter to mental health with its one-of-a-kind musical comedy show, Mixed Nuts and Margaritas, to benefit the International Mental Health Foundation, taking place on Wednesday, October 11th, 7 p.m. EDT at the Producers Club, 358 W.  44th St., New York, NY 10036.

This 90-minute cruise to mental wellness is a whirlwind of comedy and tropical tunes, spearheaded by the incomparable Frank King, the Mental Health Comedian whose comedic brilliance is underscored by his two-decade stint as a writer for Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, and his work with Joan Rivers, Dennis Miller, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen and many others. He has also turned his own battles with depression into 11 TEDx Talks.

Partnering with King is Ronnie Tsunami of Ronnie Tsunami & The Wave Riders, recipient of several music awards including “Best World Music Artist” at the Charlotte Music Awards and “Single of the Year” at the Hawaii Music Awards. His “Top Beach Band in North America” frequently performed at pre-concert shows for the late Jimmy Buffet. 

The world is grappling with a mental health epidemic that affects one in eight people globally and staggering numbers upwards of 800 million people. There has been an increase in mental health conditions across the board from our youth to older adults, in the workplace to retirees, and recent studies have shown up to 50% of the world population will experience some form of mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Studies have shown that laughter is a natural mental health remedy and this “tropical prescription” of a musical comedy can very well be the ultimate stress relief of the day.

From advocacy to hosting and sponsoring artistic and educational events, to community engagement, building bridges to thrive, fostering connections between hearts and minds, celebrating human resiliency and empathy, the International Mental Health Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, aims to bring awareness to mental health challenges and disabilities through the performing arts. Tickets at Click Here

For more information about the International Mental Health Foundation, how to get involved, support and see other upcoming events, please visit www.intlmentalhealth.org/events or contact stepforwardentertainment@gmail.com.




