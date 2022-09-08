See the DEATH OF A SALESMAN Cast, Tom Stoppard and More at 92NY in September and October

September/October literary events at 92NY will feature Ian Mcewan, Tom Stoppard, Sharon Olds, the stars of Death of a Salesman and more.

Tom Stoppard IN CONVERSATION

WITH Daniel Kehlmann



In Person and Online

Sun, Sep 18, 4:30 pm ET, from $20

Here's a couple waving goodbye from the train, but who are they? No idea. That's why they're waving goodbye. It's like a second death, to lose your name in a family album.

Tom Stoppard (The Real Thing, Coast of Utopia) opens the Unterberg Poetry Center's 84th season with a conversation about Leopoldstadt, his most personal play to date, which comes to Broadway this fall. He is interviewed by novelist Daniel Kehlmann, who translated Leopoldstadt into German and whose family history, like Stoppard's own, informed the writing of the play.





IAN MCEWAN

WITH CLAIRE MESSUD



In Person and Online

Mon, Sep 19, 7:30 pm ET, From $20

This was insomniac memory, not a dream. It was the piano lesson again.

Ian McEwan, winner of the Booker Prize for Atonement, reads from and discusses his highly-anticipated new novel, Lessons, a powerful meditation on history and humanity told through the prism of one man's lifetime.



McEwan's "prose, so fluid and elegant, so vivid and meticulous, carries a narrative of great moment and insights of otherwise ineffable grandeur," wrote Claire Messud. "And he forces his readers to turn the pages with greater dread and anticipation than does perhaps any other 'literary' writer working in English today. Reading McEwan's work, we often find it impossible to slow down."

*This 92NY event takes place at Merkin Hall (Kaufman Music Center).



WITH SALAMISHAH TILLET

In Person and Online

Mon, Oct 3, 7 pm ET, Free with Registration

In a co-presentation with NYPL's Schomburg Center, the stars of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman-Wendell Pierce (Willy Loman), Sharon D. Clarke (Linda Loman) and André De Shields (Ben Loman)-discuss the play's legacy and their new production alongside its director Miranda Cromwell.

"So many of the elements of the play are fundamentally questioning of the American dream, and when you put that through the perspective of the Black experience, that enriches it," said Cromwell. "The obstacles are harder, the stakes become higher."

This 92NY event takes place at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (NYPL).





VLADIMIR SOROKIN



In Person and Online

Thu, Oct 6, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

In order to see what is real you need two telescopes. One from the past and another from the future.

Vladimir Sorokin makes a rare U.S. appearance to discuss the recent English-language publication of two of his novels, Telluria and Their Four Hearts, with translator Max Lawton.

"He is widely regarded as one of Russia's most inventive writers, an iconoclast who has chronicled the country's slide toward authoritarianism with subversive fables that satirize bleak chapters of Soviet history and futuristic tales that capture the creeping repression of 21st-century Russia," wrote The New York Times. "The translations arriving this year reveal the dizzying strangeness of Sorokin's work. They reflect his obsession with the horrors of Russia's past and his anxiety over where the country is headed."

This 92NY event takes place at The Museum of Modern Art.



HUA HSU AND NAMWALI SERPELL



In Person and Online

Wed, Oct 19, 2022, 7:30 pm ET

Stay True is New Yorker writer Hua Hsu's debut memoir of friendship, grief, the search for self, and the solace that can be found through art.

"It feels like one of those books that is the sum total of a writer's life in thinking, craft, and curiosity, made felt at last, so that when the sentences come, they come with a deliberate, patient, and precise force," wrote Ocean Vuong.

Namwali Serpell-whose first novel, The Old Drift, was hailed as "a dazzling debut" by Salman Rushdie-now publishes The Furrows, a bold exploration of memory and mourning that that twists unexpectedly into a story of mistaken identity. that twists unexpectedly into a story of mistaken identity, double consciousness, and the wishful-and sometimes willful-longing for reunion with those we've lost.

"This book reads like a ghost story, a murder mystery, a thriller, and a redemptive love story that never loses its knife edge of danger," wrote Kiran Desai. "It is a daring and masterful novel about how we respond to the mystery of death."

This event will take place at NYPL's Bruno Walter Auditorium.



SHARON OLDS AND JOHN KEENE



In Person and Online

Tue, Oct 25, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Sharon Olds, who won the Frost Medal earlier this year, now publishes Balladz, a new book of poetry. "Her poems are pure fire in the hands-risky, on the verge of falling, and in the end leaping up," wrote Michael Ondaatje. "I love the roughness and humor and brag and tenderness and completion in her work as she carries the reader through rooms of passion and loss."

John Keene's Punks: New and Selected Poems won the 2022 Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry. "Wow. Get Punks. Loads of ritual and performative lyric here, essential stuff," wrote Eileen Myles. "Keene's brain ranges through the past impossibly, like an elegant thrift. Then wrenching prose poems that are pretty much explorations of radiant metonymies of someone being black and queer like only John Keene is."

This event will take place at NYPL's Bruno Walter Auditorium.



ORHAN PAMUK



In Person and Online

Thu, Oct 27, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk (My Name is Red) reads from and discusses his new novel, Nights of Plague, a historical epic of murder and mystery that imagines a plague ravaging a fictional island of the Ottoman Empire.



"The impulse to ennoble the most humble among us is perhaps the best reason to read Pamuk's work," wrote Anthony Marra. "In his novels, history is both the cause and consequence of dramatic conflict, often told from the points of view of those whose stories are rarely heard."

This event will take place at Baruch College's Engelman Recital Hall.



