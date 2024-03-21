Secret Theatre Of Queens Reveals Short Play Festival Semi-Finalists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Secret Theatre, after a widely popular run of more than 50 productions, has unveiled its semi-finalists, presenting their plays again starting March 21 (tonight) for a spot in the Finals.

Broadway and Off-Broadway artists will be appearing in production written by a cross-section of the arts industry, including celebrated New York playwrights, David Adam Gill and Doug DeVita.

SEMI-FINALISTS

SEMI-FINALISTS

Making Friends at 50 | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla

The Valentine Audit | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla

Lunch Break | Playwright: Larry Hassman, Director: Milton Coykendall

Mrs. Platte | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director: Robert Liebowitz

Shitty Shitty Bang Bang. Platte | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director: Eric Webb

In the Garden of Hesperides | Playwright: David Gill, Director: Marie Eléna O’Brien

Go Fish | Playwright: Niki Woods, Director: Patrick McAndrew

In the Clinic | Playwright: Milton Coykendall, Director: Milton Coykendall

Out | Playwright: Matt Morse, Director: Abby Davis

Knock Knock Knockin’ | Playwright: Jonathan Beebe, Director: Abby Davis

Giselle Loves Mambo | Playwright: Edward Fee, Director: Burak Tatar

Pray Tell | Playwright: Richard Vetere, Director: Scott Klavan

750% | Playwright: Christine Benvenuto, Director: Patricia Runcie-Rice

Peace by Piece | Playwright: Michael Towers, Director: Brian McManimon

The Suicides | Playwright: Anderson Heinz Director: Deejay Gray

The Vineyard | Playwright: Rayna Berggren Director: Caitlin Mayernik