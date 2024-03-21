Secret Theatre Of Queens Reveals Short Play Festival Semi-Finalists

Broadway and Off-Broadway artists will be appearing in production written by a cross-section of the arts industry.
The Secret Theatre, after a widely popular run of more than 50 productions, has unveiled its semi-finalists, presenting their plays again starting March 21 (tonight) for a spot in the Finals.
SEMI-FINALISTS
Making Friends at 50 | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla
The Valentine Audit | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla
Lunch Break | Playwright: Larry Hassman, Director: Milton Coykendall
Mrs. Platte | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director: Robert Liebowitz
Shitty Shitty Bang Bang. Platte | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director: Eric Webb
In the Garden of Hesperides | Playwright: David Gill, Director: Marie Eléna O’Brien
Go Fish | Playwright: Niki Woods, Director: Patrick McAndrew
In the Clinic | Playwright: Milton Coykendall, Director: Milton Coykendall
Out | Playwright: Matt Morse, Director: Abby Davis
Knock Knock Knockin’ | Playwright: Jonathan Beebe, Director: Abby Davis
Giselle Loves Mambo | Playwright: Edward Fee, Director: Burak Tatar
Pray Tell | Playwright: Richard Vetere, Director: Scott Klavan
750% | Playwright: Christine Benvenuto, Director: Patricia Runcie-Rice
Peace by Piece | Playwright: Michael Towers, Director: Brian McManimon
The Suicides | Playwright: Anderson Heinz Director: Deejay Gray
The Vineyard | Playwright: Rayna Berggren Director: Caitlin Mayernik
