Screen Actress Suzanne Somers Dies at 76

Somers was best known for playing the role of Chrissy Snow on Three's Company

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Obituaries
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, following a battle with breast cancer. Somers died in her home on October 15, 2023, the day before her 77th birthday.

Somers is best known for her screen work, but had a one-woman show on Broadway, that she wrote and starred in, called The Blonde in the Thunderbird. The show had a short run in July 2005. 

Somers was best known for playing the role of Chrissy Snow on Three's Company from 1977 to 1981 and as Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step from 1991 to 1998. She also starred as Sheriff Hildy Granger in She's the Sheriff, from 1987–1989.

Other appearances on screen include in The Love Boat, Full House, Hollywood Wives, Goodbye Charlie, and many more.

In later years, she appeared on Dancing With the Stars, as well as several other roles and guest appearances including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and hosting The Suzanne Show.

Somers later wrote several books, including two autobiographies, four diet books, and a book of poetry. 



