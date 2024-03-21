Scott Wojcik Joins Guest Faculty For Broadway Theatre Project's 'Shaping The Artist'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scott Wojcik, owner of Wojcik Casting Team will be joining the ranks of the consummate professionals training young musical theatre apprentices this summer at the Broadway Theatre Project.

Scott and his associates continue the tradition of full service casting for theatres around the country as well as tours and all forms of talent based entertainment.

This summer, Wojcik will help prepare the students of BTP by teaching audition skills and application on the concept of the business, and acting.

" Because Scott works extensively with college theatre departments to help musical theatre students to better prepare for their NYC showcases, BTP's apprentices will be able to gain first hand knowledge of the process of giving a fine audition through Scotts amazing teaching talents" states Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project.

Originally from Bristol, RI, Scott has lived in NYC since 1992. He attended Bentley College in Waltham, MA where he studied management and marketing, and did his graduate studies in arts management at Texas Tech University.

While at TTU, he also did extensive undergraduate course work in acting and directing which led him back to performing. Upon moving to Dallas, Wojcik worked at the Deep Ellum Theatre Garage, and then booked a national tour.

Wojcik's work as an arts presenter during college and grad school led to an interest in producing. To further that interest, Scott aligned his skills with two partners to form CRW Productions, a company that creates customized theatrical events.

Some of Scott's educational work includes a 10 week "Business of Acting" course and a 5 week "On Camera" commercial technique class. He teaches for SAG/AFTRA and has been a guest monologue coach for Vassar's summer program "Powerhouse".

Along with Co-Teacher Susan Pilar, he developed a 6 week curriculum called "Fuse", designed to help recently graduated acting students bridge the gap between the academic and professional acting environment.

For more information visit: www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com