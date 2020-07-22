Scott Rudin Eying THE PIANO LESSON and THE BLACK CLOWN for Broadway?
Other future Rudin projects include The Music Man revival.
According to the New York Times, producer Scott Rudin is eyeing two shows for future Broadway productions: a revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson and Davóne Tines and Michael Schachter's The Black Clown.
The Piano Lesson is a 1987 play- the fourth in Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. The play focuses on the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with the piano. The original Broadway production opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1990.
The Black Clown premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in 2018. "You laugh / Because I'm poor and black and funny...", begins Langston Hughes' poem, The Black Clown. The music theater experience fuses vaudeville, opera, jazz, and spirituals to bring Hughes' verse to life onstage to animate a Black man's resilience against a legacy of oppression.
Photo Credit: Maggie Hall
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!...