Scott Rudin Eying THE PIANO LESSON and THE BLACK CLOWN for Broadway?

Scene from A.R.T.'s The Black Clown

According to the New York Times, producer Scott Rudin is eyeing two shows for future Broadway productions: a revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson and Davóne Tines and Michael Schachter's The Black Clown.

The Piano Lesson is a 1987 play- the fourth in Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. The play focuses on the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with the piano. The original Broadway production opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1990.

The Black Clown premiered at The American Repertory Theatre in 2018. "You laugh / Because I'm poor and black and funny...", begins Langston Hughes' poem, The Black Clown. The music theater experience fuses vaudeville, opera, jazz, and spirituals to bring Hughes' verse to life onstage to animate a Black man's resilience against a legacy of oppression.

