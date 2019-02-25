Scott Alan Returns to Birdland Tonight Featuring Telly Leung, Bonnie Milligan, and More

Award winning songwriter Scott Alan returns to Birdland tonight, February 25.

Part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series, the 7pm performance features Tony Award Nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), Alex Hairston (Beautiful), David Burtka (Gypsy), Joshua Colley (Newsies), Matt Bloyd (NBC's The Four) and Recording Artist Morgan Reilly.

Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Alan's seven albums, including his newest collection Lifeline and his debut recording, Dreaming Wide Awake. The latter features Tony Award nominees Jonathan Groff, Stephanie J. Block, and Liz Callaway, as well as Cheyenne Jackson, Shoshana Bean, and Eden Espinosa.

The Songwriter will follow his Birdland Concert with performances at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago on March 11th, Live at Zedel's in London on April 1st - 4th and Rockwell's Table and Stage in Los Angeles on May 20th.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street. There is a $35-$45 cover charge plus $10 food food/drink minimum. Visit BirdlandJazz.com.

Photo Credit: www.MattBaker.Photography

