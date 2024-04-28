Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Releases 'MR. BENNETT'S MIND'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City-based saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, Mr. Bennett's Mind on the Manhattan Daylight Media label. The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as, "a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism." The album was recorded at the iconic Big Orange Sheep Studio in Brooklyn, New York. The album was produced by grammy-nominated producer MP Kuo. Daniel Bennett plays alto saxophone, flute, clarinet, keyboard and guitar on this groundbreaking album. Bennett's musical versatility is on full display throughout each song. The New York bandleader is joined by prolific pianist Jason Yeager, acclaimed electric bassist Kevin Hailey, and master percussionist Koko Bermejo on drums.

The UK Jazz Journal called Daniel Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" in the global jazz community. "My melodies come from the heart," said Daniel Bennett. "My mission is to worship God and deliver joy to the people!" Mr. Bennett's Mind opens with a boldly twisted composition called 'Turn Clockwise and Push.' The song features Bennett's characteristic light saxophone tone, playing a bright melody over rapid key modulations. The tone is so pure, the listener may not realize every phrase is a new key signature. Bennett uses this same trickery on 'The County Clerk,' a brooding waltz. Bennett masterfully delivers a nostalgic folk melody over streams of minor triads. The album closes with a shockingly brazen duo piece called 'Three Studies on Emotion.' Daniel Bennett is joined by pianist Jason Yeager in a virtuosic display of musical emotions throughout the song.

The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Fox Carolina, NPR and the Boston Globe. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. Bennett is a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy. "I share my music with young musicians across the world," said Bennett. Daniel Bennett adamantly refuses to describe his music. "My audience can interpret freely." Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. Mr. Bennett's Mind represents the untethered creativity that has defined the Daniel Bennett Group for two decades.

Play Broadway Games