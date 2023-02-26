Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Celebrates 13 Years in Residency at Tomi Jazz

Daniel Bennett Group celebrates 13 years in residency at Tomi Jazz with a concert on March 3rd at 10pm.

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. NPR described Bennett's music as "synergistic Jazz." Daniel Bennett has crafted music for nine critically-acclaimed albums during his ongoing residency at Tomi Jazz.

Tomi Jazz is a popular jazz club located in Manhattan (239 East 53rd St, NYC). This iconic basement jazz venue has been featured in the New York Times, New Yorker and major news outlets throughout the world. The club was originally a "members-only" club on east 9th street in the 1990s. Ken Mukohata purchased the business and moved it to midtown Manhattan in 2010. The club was recently voted as a "Top Happy Hour" venue by FourSquare.

Daniel Bennett Group has performed at the club every week since the midtown location opened in 2010. "The club serves as an incubator for creative ideas," said Daniel Bennett. "We play hundreds of tour dates. Tomi Jazz is our home when we're in New York!"

Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine.

Visit www.tomijazz.com to learn more.