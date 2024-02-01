Satellite Collective Presents SATELLITE TRIBECA At Satellite Gallery, May 9 - 21

Satellite Collective presents Satellite Tribeca, at Satellite Gallery, 101 Reade Street, Tribeca, NYC from May 9 - 21, 2024 with two weekends of premieres and events from artists across all disciplines, as well as new prints, projections, film and photography from featured artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson. For more information, as well as ticketing and registration, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289783®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsatellitecollective.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.

"Satellite is working in a new kind of venue for the collective. We are bringing the athletic performance and production values of our performing arts work into a gallery space. Here, we have the opportunity to engage in longer conversations with our audience and more prominently feature the compelling visual artists driving Satellite's collaborations," shared the team at Satellite.

Satellite Tribeca is designed to foster intimate moments in a classic New York gallery space. In addition to new prints and projections from featured artist Kevin Draper and new film and photography by featured artist Lora Robertson, the Tribeca Show will consist of two busy weekends of new music, dance, discussion, and visual art, and film presented by Satellite Collective. Satellite Tribeca will include direct art experience with panels, performances, visual art, screenings, and a view into how creativity informs collaboration.

Satellite Tribeca will also reveal the New York premiere of Sad Blimp Twins, a pair of forty foot long blimps coming to New York for the first time as Satellite's official mascots. Sad Blimp Twins are a pair of aerostats designed to fly from tall masts and act as cinema screens for public performances. They first flew on the lawn of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and will premiere in New York inside the gallery at 101 Reade Street. At full inflation, the blimps are fourteen feet in diameter and nearly forty feet long. Designed by Kevin Draper, they act as reminders of distant technologies of observation.

Program:

For "Festival" ticket giving access to multiple events use this link:

https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca/satellite-tribeca-2024

(individual event tickets below with program)

Thursday, May 9, 7:00 - 8:00 pm

SITE SPECIFIC DANCE

NYC Premiere of BODYSONNET'S "please come alone"

(Tickets $20) Ticket link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca/satellite-tribeca-bodysonnet

From creator-performers Moscelyne ParkeHarrison and Mio Ishikawa of BODYSONNET, "please come alone" is a series of solo dance performances exploring what it means to be alone, and to come together. In the piece, performers participate in exercises to explore their artistic and narrative values as they devise movement solos. Each performer's process will culminate in a twenty-minute movement score that shares the same music score and includes movement references to the other solo. The soloists rehearse apart from each other, thus experiencing each other's work for the first time in performance.

The work was originally performed in The Berkshires, MA in June 2021, and workshopped further with MFA drama students at Yale University in winter 2021 with Dramaturg Hannah Gellman.

Friday, May 10, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

GIANT PRINTS ON CANVAS, PHOTOGRAPHS ON METAL, and BLIMP MASCOTS

Reception for visual artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson and New York premiere of "Sad Blimp Twins"

Open to the public; Register for a free show poster: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca-reception-for-kevin-draper-and-lora-robertson

Kevin Draper's show "The Cartoon Before The Movie" features large scale prints on paper and canvas created with aerospace 3D software and innovative hand printing techniques. Beginning with nostalgic imagery of an older New York, the imagery looks out toward space, along the avenues of Central Park and the sidewalks of Park Avenue, and sees a future of artificial intelligence and buildings seeking autonomy. Images feature bold industrial colors and a unique, expressionistic use of the architectural drafting language.

Lora Robertson's show "Agony In The Scrub Pines" features large, complex photographic compositions reproduced on smooth sheet metal. Robertson works with digital cameras produced as part of the Hubble telescope program, and the intense focus on color and light is almost pre-Raphaelite in complexity. With her digital tools Robertson translates the naturalistic settings and historical lighting techniques into photographs that are easily mistaken for paintings until a closer view shows how these have been brought into the present with a wily eye for metaphor and visual easter eggs.

"Sad Blimp Twins" are a pair of forty foot long blimps coming to New York for the first time as Satellite's official mascots. They first flew on the lawn of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and will premiere in New York inside the gallery at 101 Reade Street. At full inflation, the blimps are fourteen feet in diameter and nearly forty feet long. Designed by Kevin Draper, they act as reminders of distant technologies of observation. Satellite intends to continue development of Sad Blimp Twins and their use as mobile cinema screens.

Friday, May 10, 7:30 - 9:00 pm

SPOKEN WORD, SOLO PIANO AND ACCORDION, AND VIOLIN-PIANO DUO

NYC Premiere of Stelth Ulvang's "The Heartbeats of Stars, In Which Aliens Love Louis Armstrong," a spoken word and music collaboration with Satellite Collective, and violin-piano duo Upstream debuts with co-compositions for piano and violin. Refreshments served.

(Tickets $20) Ticket link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca-stelth-ulvang-and-will-healy

Stelth Ulvang premieres "The Heartbeats of Stars" inspired by Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan's data capture of love that left our galaxy on Voyager's gold record. This solo performance for piano and accordion is a meditation on the many orbits in two lives, and the many points of intersection between them.

And Upstream, with 2023 Leonard Bernstein Award Winner Will Healy, debuts violin-piano duo Upstream with George Meyer, performing a live program of co-compositions for piano, cello, viola, violin by these Juilliard-trained composers, reaching into hip-hop, bluegrass, and jazz.

Between and among world tours, Stelth Ulvang of the Lumineers has crafted spoken word and developed scores and theme songs for Satellite Collective films. He first appeared with Satellite on the stage of BAM Fisher.

Saturday, May 11, 7:00 - 8:30 pm

ARTS PANEL w/FILM AND LIVE BALLET

"The New York of Gordon Matta-Clark: Alive in the City Today"

Feature Performance: "Central Park, Earlier In Time", inspired by Satellite Collective's "Echo & Narcissus"

Registration Required; includes performances and refreshments. Registration link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca-arts-panel-w-film-and-live-ballet

This intimate panel discussion will focus on creative collaborations between the Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark and Satellite Collective, Site:Lab, and other arts organizations in the US and UK. Panelists will explore how Gordon Matta-Clark's vision and work in the 1970s can inform 21st Century multimedia performance, dance, and contemporary art. Following the panel, Satellite presents the New York premiere of Central Park, Earlier In Time, a dance work with projection incorporating the drawings of Gordon Matta-Clark. This work is in development for stage presentation.

In his short but prolific career, Gordon Matta-Clark centered collaboration at the core of his artistic practice. Ensconced in the downtown art scene of the 1970s, he not only incorporated film, dance, performance and food into his own work but also regularly participated in other artists' projects such as performing in Joan Jonas's film Song Delay, designing set ideas for Mabou Mines, or dancing with the Trisha Brown Dance Company.

Collaboration being central to Gordon Matta-Clark's legacy, the Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark works with contemporary artists in the generation of new pieces in dialogue with his ideas. Satellite Collective is inspired by similar collaborative methods brought forward into a digital age. Although the art economy has radically changed since the 70s and 80s, the city remains a powerful source of raw material for commentary and transformation. How can engaging in a dialogue with an artist of the past inspire new work that addresses our present moment?

The evening will include a screening of a Gordon Matta-Clark short film with introduction by Co-Director of his Estate, Jessamyn Fiore and a feature performance of live ballet and projection. Using Gordon Matta-Clark's drawings as source material, Satellite artist Kevin Draper has translated them into three-dimensional space bringing Matta-Clark's images into a futuristic New York.

Panelists include: Jessamyn Fiore, Co-Director, Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark; Artists of SITE:LAB, and Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson, Satellite Collective.

Feature Performance : "Central Park, Earlier In Time"

Narcissus hunts in the city by night in a powerful solo. He meets Echo, and a complex, transformational duet unfolds as the city and park visually enfolds them. This piece is inspired by "Echo and Narcissus," premiered at BAM Fisher in 2018. The New York Times said "In terms of inspiration, Satellite Collective bubbles over with creativity." With choreography by Norbert De La Cruz III and score by Aaron Severini, an exclusive recording by ShoutHouse, and a collective of musicians creating "a lavishly orchestrated, absolutely unique blend of post rock, art-rock and indie classical." (New York Music Daily)

Thursday, May 16, 7:00 - 8:30 pm

BALLET SCORE FOR STRINGS AND NEW INDIE CLASSICAL

NY Premiere of "Liar Lear King'' ballet score for strings by Ellis Ludwig-Leone. Performed live, with a performance of his "Past Life" for violin, cello, and piano. And three compositions by Will Healy, 2023 Leonard Bernstein Award Winner and Founder, SHOUTHOUSE. "Root Position", "Chimes", "Mariners" performed live with violin, viola, cello, and piano;

And reception for visual artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson

(Tickets $25) Reception and Refreshments included with ticke. Ticket link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca-ballet-score-for-strings-and-new-indie-classical

"Liar Lear King" premiered in 2022, co-produced by Grand Rapids Ballet with choreography by San Francisco Ballet Alum and Oregon Ballet Theater Artistic Director Danielle Rowe, score by Brooklyn-based composer and indie classical phenom Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and film and scenery by Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson. In the runup to the New York premiere of the full ballet, the full thirty minute score will be performed live at Satellite Gallery, 101 Reade Street, with Ludwig-Leone conducting. "Liar Lear King" explores themes of narcissism and bullying, and their impact on our families.

To hear the official recording of "Liar Lear King'' and see the premiere performance of the ballet follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIyQqx6jInE&t=221s

Juilliard-trained composer and bandleader Will Healey will present solo piano work inspired by his Opus in development, Orbit - a piece that lays out a musical galaxy in which heavenly bodies interact, evolve, and eventually reach consciousness. Healy served as Music Director for the premiere of Aaron Severini's score for "Echo & Narcissus" with Satellite Collective at BAM Fisher in 2018. This new work draws from Healy's compositional experiments with hip-hop, jazz, and classical music.

Friday, May 17, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

FILMMAKER'S SYMPOSIUM

"Adventures in Film Funding" and a Sneak Preview of "Liar Lear King" Animated Short

Registration link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/satellite-collective-inc/satellite-tribeca-film-symposium

Filmmaker's Symposium: The toughest, wildest, and least talked-about challenge of independent filmmaking is finding the money. Join a group of award-winning filmmakers as they share the horrors and triumphs of getting their films green-lit. Hosted by Nikhil Melnechuk, and featuring directors working across the indie film landscape, Abby Kollek, Sylvia Ray, Manon Gage, DJ Daughtry, BODYSONNET, and more! Followed up by a sneak preview and discussion of the inventive animated short Shakespeare adaptation "Liar Lear King" by Lora Robertson and Kevin Draper. Drinks will be served.

Founded in 2019, BODYSONNET is a collective of contemporary dance makers and performers committed to making work in non-traditional spaces. To create highly collaborative work, BODYSONNET employs horizontal working practices and considers every artist in the room equal parts dancer and creator.

BODYSONNET has presented more than twenty original works for site specific locations, film, and fixed mediums in The Berkshires (MA), Cologne (Germany), The Hudson Valley, New York City, San Francisco, Northwest Arkansas, and online. BODYSONNET has received grant awards from notable organizations including Adobe, New England Foundation for the Arts, and MassCultural Council. BODYSONNET is led by three core members, Mio Ishikawa (NYC), Sean Lammer (Cologne, Germany), and Moscelyne ParkeHarrison (San Francisco), and involves numerous collaborators. This year the collective is celebrating Season 5 with performances and community centered workshops in New York and San Francisco.

Gordon Matta-Clark (1943-1978) was born in New York City and studied architecture at Cornell University. In the 1970s, he helped establish alternative spaces such as 112 Greene Street and Food Restaurant in SoHo, began staging monumental architectural interventions, bringing attention to New York's failing social policies, displaced people, and abandoned spaces. Though he died from cancer in 1978 at the age of 35, his work has gone on to be exhibited throughout the world and is included in many museum collections including the Whitney, Guggenheim and MOMA.

The Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark is a small, private, family-run artist estate that was started by Jane Crawford, the artist's widow, after Matta-Clark's untimely death in 1978. In 2012 Crawford's daughter, Jessamyn Fiore, officially joined as co-director of the Estate. In 2011, the archive of Gordon Matta-Clark was gifted to the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal. Since 1998, the Estate has been represented by the David Zwirner Gallery.

SiTE:LAB is a nomadic all-volunteer artist-led initiative focused on creating site-specific public projects and events in underutilized and unique spaces. SiTE:LAB creates temporary public art projects aimed at facilitating dynamic collaborations between the art, design, education, business, and cultural communities of the cities it works in. "I think SiTE:LAB is a world-class installation group or whatever they call themselves. You could bring this to Documenta in Germany and it would be respected." -Jerry Saltz, Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine

Satellite Collective formed in 2010, with members of the New York City Ballet, visual artists, writers, and composers from across the country. Since then, Satellite has produced fourteen seasons of multi-disciplinary work in New York City with an imposing cross section of the city's young talent. Satellite has evolved since its inception, spinning off several dance and arts nonprofits, while growing programs in financial services and professional development, designed by, led, and supported by artists. Satellite incubates artists collaborating as equals. The company designs performances, arts exchanges, and publications that bring talented artists from all disciplines to work together. Satellite Collective is New York based, with regional studies on Lake Michigan, in the Pacific Northwest, and participating artists from around the world. For this innovation and commitment the Borough of Brooklyn awarded Satellite Collective a Citation for Achievement in the Arts for "building a sustainable creative, financial, and collaborative model that can generate new visions for dance, multimedia, music and poetry." The citation goes on to note that the company has "added to the awe-inspiring cultural landscape of our Borough and beyond." For more info, visit satellitecollective.org