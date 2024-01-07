Sarah Rice, Original 'Johanna' in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sarah Rice, best known for originating the role of Johanna in Sweeney Todd, passed away from cancer on Saturday, January 6th.

Other theatre credits include Marianne in HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, off-off-Broadway, and The Girl in original off-Broadway production of THE FANTASTICKS. She also played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Cunegonde in CANDIDE at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC.



Her leading soprano roles include Marie in DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT, Gilda in RIGOLETTO, Cunegonde in CANDIDE, Mabel in PIRATES OF PENZANCE, Kathie in THE STUDENT PRINCE, Lady Catherine in THE VAGABOND KING, Monica in THE MEDIUM, Madame Goldentrill in THE IMPRESARIO, Maria in WEST SIDE STORY, Marietta in NAUGHTY MARIETTA, Magnolia in SHOWBOAT, Christine Daae in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Sarah in BITTERSWEET, Margot in THE DESERT SONG, Susanna in THE SECRET OF SUSANNA, Gretel in CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS, THE MERRY WIDOW (with Dame Joan Sutherland in her last US operatic stage appearance), Tirese/Tiresias in LES MAMELLES DE TIRESIAS, Eolo in L’ORIONE, Marian Paroo in THE MUSIC MAN, Jenny Lind in BARNUM, Sarah Brown in GUYS AND DOLLS, and many more. She performed with theatre and opera companies throughout the world, including Gran Teatro la Fenice in Venice, Italy, Santa Fe Opera, Central City Opera, Dallas Opera, and others.



Rice originated the roles of Susan in the Virginia Woolf musical, THE WAVES at the New York Theatre Workshop, Eloise in that Abelard and Eloise musical, ETERNAL LOVE, off-off-Broadway, Belle in A CHRISTMAS CAROL for Eastern Opera Theatre, and Elizabeth in SWAN SONG at the York Theatre Company.



Dramatic roles include Ophelia in HAMLET, Woman #1 in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL, Elisabeth in AURELIE'S WALTZ, film versions of THE KNIGHT FROM OLMEDO, as Inez, Isobel in THE PHANTOM LADY, Anne Bullen in HENRY VIII, and Adriana in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. She filmed an original docu-drama for HBO called P. T. BARNUM AND HIS HUMAN ODDITIES where she sang and acted the role of Jenny Lind. She appeared as Maude Arthur in the PBS series THE BEST OF FAMILIES.



Recordings include SWEENEY TODD, WINTERS ARE WARMER, THE WAVES, Jerome Kern REVISITED, for Ben Bagly, and YOUR ARM'S TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD (she sang the high notes). She studied voice with Laura Thomas.

She was a 2010 Bistro Award and 2011 MAC AWARD winner, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed solo cabaret debut, Sarah Rice sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood and was voted favorite female cabaret debut performer by Cabaret Hotline Online readers in 2009. Her cabaret shows include her Ivor Novello/Noel Coward show, celebrating the music of the era of Downton Abbey, "GLAMOROUS NIGHTS & CARELESS RAPTURE", and serial guest-starring in the award-winning SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED both at 54 Below, and The Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention where she returned last year for their Sondheim Evening.

Rice also played the Theremin and was invited to perform the instrument at the famed Caramoor Music Festival.

She lived in New York City with her cat and a piano.