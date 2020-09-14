Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE, New York City Reopening and More With Andy Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker recently joined 'Radio Andy' to discuss Broadway, her recent dinner with Andy and more.

Andy Cohen celebrated 5 years of his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy today live on the air. Throughout today's Andy Cohen Live, Andy was joined by special surprise guests including Liam Neeson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Kudrow, Martha Stewart and Kylie Minogue.

Sarah Jessica Parker joined Andy Cohen live on the air today. During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite and Broadway reopening saying "we start previews March 19th. We open officially April 19th and March 19th will be a year and seven days, day that Broadway was shut down, which is, it kind of stuns me because this whole last, time has collapsed in the weirdest ways. Like it's moved incredibly quickly and it's moved like molasses."

Listen to the clip below!

Andy also mentioned the possibility of not going to the Met Gala in 2021, which he goes with Sarah Jessica Parker, with Sarah Jessica Parker saying "maybe it's time for us to retire the Jersey."

Additionally, Sarah Jessica Parker talked about the reopening of New York City, her recent dinner with Andy and more.

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 am ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

