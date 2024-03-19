Sara Bareilles Sets Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sara Bareilles is returning to the Hollywood Bowl like never before.

The Waitress star announced that she will playing her own songs at an August 17 concert at the iconic venue. However, she will be joined by the Hollywood Bowl orchestra to play reimagined versions of her music.

"I have never heard my songs quite like this and I’m over the moon to dive in. Come spend a summer evening under the stars at one of my favorite places on earth," Bareilles wrote on Instagram.

The career-spanning performance will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins. Ticket packages are now on sale. Single tickets will be available on May 7.

In 2021, Bareilles released "Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl," a live album recorded at her performance at the venue during her 2019 tour. The concert featured songs from her "Amidst the Chaos" LP, along with hits like "Gravity" and "Brave," with songs like "She Used to Be Mine" and "Bad Idea" from Waitress.

Also joining the Hollywood Bowl lineup this summer is Cynthia Erivo, who has been added to the stellar lineup for Opening Night at the Bowl celebrating Henry Mancini at 100. She joins already announced artists Michael Bublé, Dave Koz and Monica Mancini (Sunday, June 23).

Sara Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author whose accolades to date include two Grammy® Awards, three Tony® Award nominations, and three Primetime Emmy® Award nominations.

As a recording artist and songwriter, she has sold more than 3 million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., and her songs have been streamed more than 3.5 billion times worldwide.

On Broadway, she composed music and lyrics for Waitress, and stepped into the lead role both on Broadway and in the West End. Recently, Bareilles starred in the critically acclaimed filmed live capture of Waitress: The Musical, which premiered in theatres nationwide in December of 2023 and had its initial limited run expanded due to overwhelming demand. She is plotting her return to Broadway with The Interestings.

She is also reprising her role as 'Dawn Solano' on the third season of the Emmy-nominated musical comedy series Girls5Eva, now streaming on Netflix.

Her other musical theater credits include a song on the Tony Award-nominated score for SpongeBob SquarePants and an Emmy Award-nominated appearance as ‘Mary Magdalene’ in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live. Bareilles produced original music and executive-produced the musical drama series Little Voice, teaming up with Jessie Nelson, J.J. Abrams and Apple.