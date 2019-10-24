Sara Bareilles & JJ Abrams' LITTLE VOICE Sets Cast

Deadline reports that Sara Bareilles & Jessie Nelson (Waitress) and JJ Abrams' upcoming "Little Voice" music dramedy has set its leading cast.

"Little Voice," will explore THE JOURNEY of finding your voice in your early 20s. It is described as a fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice... and then the courage to use it.

Brittany O'Grady (Star), Shalini Bathina (Undergrad), Sean Teale (The Gifted) and Colton Ryan (Homeland) will star in the leading roles. Other announced cast members include Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey and Emma Hong.

The series will feature original music by Bareilles, who has sold over one million albums and nine million singles in the United States.

Nelson and Bareilles wrote the book and music, respectively, for "Waitress: The Musical." The musical is about Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Read the original story on Deadline.





